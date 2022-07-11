ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya reveals she is planning on directing an episode of Euphoria Season 3

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Zendaya is one of the biggest rising stars as an actress, but she also has aspirations behind the camera as well.

The 25-year-old actress was doing a Q&A session for Vogue Italia for her cover shoot, when a fan asked her when she was going to direct an episode of her HBO series Euphoria.

The Oakland native revealed she was actually supposed to direct an episode in Season 2, but she didn't have enough time to prepare.

New director: Zendaya is one of the biggest rising stars as an actress, but she also has aspirations behind the camera as well

'It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it,” Zendaya shared.

'I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way,' she added.

'So, next season probably,' she said.

Director: 'It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it,” Zendaya shared

HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season back in February, just weeks before the Season 2 finale at the end of that month.

Euphoria's season two premiere episode debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms.

That figure was more than double the average audience of Season 1 (6.6 million viewers per episode).

Renewed: HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season back in February, just weeks before the Season 2 finale at the end of that month

The season two premiere episode was also the #1 most social premium cable episode since the Game of Thrones finale in May 2019.

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett on the hit series, a teenager struggling with her drug addiction and her high school life at East Highland.

If she does direct an episode it will mark her directorial debut, though she has previously written an episode of television.

Rue: Zendaya plays Rue Bennett on the hit series, a teenager struggling with her drug addiction and her high school life at East Highland

Zendaya co-wrote the 2018 episode of her Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover with Corrine Marshall and Rob Lotterstein.

She is also coming off her role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside boyfriend Tom Holland.

She will next be seen in Challengers for Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, which is in post-production and set for release August 23, 2023, and she's filming Dune: Part Two as Chani.

Writer: Zendaya co-wrote the 2018 episode of her Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover with Corrine Marshall and Rob Lotterstein
Coming soon: She will next be seen in Challengers for Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, which is in post-production and set for release August 23, 2023, and she's filming Dune: Part Two as Chani

