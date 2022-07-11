ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor Arts Center Hosts Second Artist PopUP of Season

By Chelsea Dickens
 3 days ago

The annual Glen Arbor Arts Center (GAAC) Artist PopUP is in full swing with the second event taking place July 10. The PopUP happens three times each summer.

“It’s good for people to see other people doing hand work, creative work,” says Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC Gallery Manager. ” We spend so much time using our hands to thumb our keyboards. But your hands are so important to so many other things.”

The PopUP turns the GAAC parking lot and and yard into an open air exhibit of different artists of a variety of mediums, in addition to demonstrations.

Members of the public are encouraged to watch artists at work and learn about the creative process.

Bearup-Neal says she wants other people to be inspired to create because you don’t have to be a professional to enjoy or make art.

“Creative work is life affirming and not everybody has to be a famous painter,” she says. “But my hope is that these PopUPs give people an insight or an inkling or the inspiration to go find what really ignites their interest and their creative work.”

PopUPs are part of the GAAC 6ft Apart Art series borne of the COVID-19 pandemic where the building was still in business but wasn’t able to have people inside.

The next PopUP is August 13 from 11- 3 pm located at the Glen Arbor Arts Center at 6031 S. Lake St., Glen Arbor.

The artists and demonstrators include:

  • Anne Cibulskis – clay, knitting
  • Tracie Herkner – hand spinning with spinning/fiber friends Bobbie Stevens, Sue Achenbach, Susie Weisen, Chris Yezbak, Jenni Emmons, and Gwen of Bella of Filato Studio
  • Nick Preneta – wood sculpture
  • Scott Lankton – blacksmith with the Forging For Peace project
  • Alexandra Herryman – puppetry
  • Care-O-Van – a mobile healthcare initiative focused on the arts

The event is free and open to the public.

