(The Center Square) – Iowa Workforce Development has awarded a total of $3.6 million to dozens of the state’s registered apprenticeship programs. Iowans support these programs through the Iowa Apprenticeship Act (15B) and the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Fund (15C). The Iowa Apprenticeship Act allots $3 million annually to support training and ongoing costs of Iowa Registered Apprenticeship programs. The latter fund provides $760,000 annually for programs that have launched new programs in high-demand occupations.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO