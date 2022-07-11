MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar to start the work week

PHOENIX — Get ready for the return of sizzling hot temperatures!. Temperatures are soaring to 110 or higher through the weekend as high pressure builds in. Valley highs will top out between 112 and 113 Saturday and Sunday. Then we could get hotter on Monday, with a forecast high of 114 that day. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Phoenix and all of southwest Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO