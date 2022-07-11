MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar to start the work week

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 167. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
