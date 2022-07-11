ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures soar to start the work week

By Megan Thompson
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The summer sizzle is here as dangerous heat takes over the Valley all week long. Temperatures are soaring to 110 or higher all week long as high pressure builds in from the east. Valley highs will top out with a...

