‘90 Day Fiancé’: Emily and Kobe Find Out They’re Pregnant With Baby #2

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise find out they’re expecting baby #2 in a cramped pharmacy bathroom. This unexpected news comes at a pivotal time in this young couple’s life. Just days before their wedding , they must keep Emily’s pregnancy a secret from her parents until they figure out what to do.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Emily and Kobe take a pregnancy test at a pharmacy

On the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé , Emily suspects she might be pregnant with Kobe Blaise’s child after her period was a few weeks late. Emily sneaks her fiancé, Kobe, out of her parent’s house to the pharmacy. On the way there, Emily and Kobe argue about who is to blame for not taking precautions against getting pregnant.

Kobe is in denial, telling Emily, “No, you can’t be pregnant.” Emily replies, “Why can’t I be pregnant?” He insists it’s impossible because they took many “precautions” to avoid pregnancy. But Emily disagrees, “Precautions? Kobe, you’re the one who told me you didn’t want me to take birth control.” She argues, “Not taking birth control can obviously lead to a birth.”

Emily finds out she’s pregnant with their second baby

In the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily takes two pregnancy tests at the pharmacy with Kobe. They reveal the pregnancy results — Emily is pregnant . She says, “I’m seriously pregnant. That’s two tests that say positive.”

Kobe asks her, “So what are we going to do now?” In the interview, Kobe tells the cameras, “Being pregnant right now is not a good thing for us.” Emily corrects him, “It’s not the right timing. We’re still figuring out the relationship, our parenting skills together, we’re in our parents’ house. And it’s the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Emily and Kobe have had an unexpected pregnancy. While living in Xi’an, China, Emily found out she was pregnant with their first child. Unfortunately, Emily’s visa was up, and she was forced back to go home to Salina, Kansas, alone and pregnant. Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) causing a massive delay in Kobe’s K-1 visa process, he finally met his son, Koban , for the first time when he was 17 months old.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ couple decides to keep their pregnancy a secret from Emily’s family

Since Emily, Kobe, and Koban are all living with Emily’s parents, her dad warns her that his only rule is not to have another unplanned pregnancy. Unfortunately, that’s just what happened. Emily decides she wants to keep her pregnancy a secret until after their wedding. She says, “Obviously, we are not going to tell anybody. We’re not telling my family.”

He asks her, “How long can you keep this from my parents?” She replies, “Until I’m showing.” She explains, “They’ve already spent all this money on the wedding. I want it to be a fun time. And then just tell them afterward. Ok?”

Kobe tells the cameras, “I don’t know how I’m going to look at her parents, you know, especially her dad. And I’m just so afraid her family’s going to see some Cameroonian guy who is just interested in having kids without even securing a bright future for the children and stuff like that.”

Of course, Emily’s baby news will be a major shock for Emily’s parents. Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next in Emily and Kobe’s 90 Day Fiancé journey .

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

