ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Emily and Kobe Find Out They’re Pregnant With Baby #2

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise find out they’re expecting baby #2 in a cramped pharmacy bathroom. This unexpected news comes at a pivotal time in this young couple’s life. Just days before their wedding , they must keep Emily’s pregnancy a secret from her parents until they figure out what to do.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Emily and Kobe take a pregnancy test at a pharmacy

On the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé , Emily suspects she might be pregnant with Kobe Blaise’s child after her period was a few weeks late. Emily sneaks her fiancé, Kobe, out of her parent’s house to the pharmacy. On the way there, Emily and Kobe argue about who is to blame for not taking precautions against getting pregnant.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q1246rQWnt0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Kobe is in denial, telling Emily, “No, you can’t be pregnant.” Emily replies, “Why can’t I be pregnant?” He insists it’s impossible because they took many “precautions” to avoid pregnancy. But Emily disagrees, “Precautions? Kobe, you’re the one who told me you didn’t want me to take birth control.” She argues, “Not taking birth control can obviously lead to a birth.”

Emily finds out she’s pregnant with their second baby

In the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily takes two pregnancy tests at the pharmacy with Kobe. They reveal the pregnancy results — Emily is pregnant . She says, “I’m seriously pregnant. That’s two tests that say positive.”

Kobe asks her, “So what are we going to do now?” In the interview, Kobe tells the cameras, “Being pregnant right now is not a good thing for us.” Emily corrects him, “It’s not the right timing. We’re still figuring out the relationship, our parenting skills together, we’re in our parents’ house. And it’s the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/302UR4Aq_1o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Emily and Kobe have had an unexpected pregnancy. While living in Xi’an, China, Emily found out she was pregnant with their first child. Unfortunately, Emily’s visa was up, and she was forced back to go home to Salina, Kansas, alone and pregnant. Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) causing a massive delay in Kobe’s K-1 visa process, he finally met his son, Koban , for the first time when he was 17 months old.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ couple decides to keep their pregnancy a secret from Emily’s family

Since Emily, Kobe, and Koban are all living with Emily’s parents, her dad warns her that his only rule is not to have another unplanned pregnancy. Unfortunately, that’s just what happened. Emily decides she wants to keep her pregnancy a secret until after their wedding. She says, “Obviously, we are not going to tell anybody. We’re not telling my family.”

He asks her, “How long can you keep this from my parents?” She replies, “Until I’m showing.” She explains, “They’ve already spent all this money on the wedding. I want it to be a fun time. And then just tell them afterward. Ok?”

Kobe tells the cameras, “I don’t know how I’m going to look at her parents, you know, especially her dad. And I’m just so afraid her family’s going to see some Cameroonian guy who is just interested in having kids without even securing a bright future for the children and stuff like that.”

Of course, Emily’s baby news will be a major shock for Emily’s parents. Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next in Emily and Kobe’s 90 Day Fiancé journey .

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Rumor Claims These 3 Cast Members Get Pregnant in Season 9

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 19

Happy cat
3d ago

Well unless Emily's parents stop enabling her entitled behavior they'll be supporting her forever. Especially when Kobe finally gets his green card I'm sure he won't put up with her unpleasant personality and leave.

Reply
39
13F10
3d ago

Pregnant in 40 days and next be evicted by the end of 90 days. This probably won't happen but should happen.

Reply
13
Michelle McDaniel
3d ago

she definitely needs an attitude adjustment think her mom sees thru her bit her Dad is the enabler

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Distractify

Is Olivia Plath Having a Baby? The 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Is Open to Motherhood

Ethan and Olivia Plath have been married since October 2018, before his family started filming for Welcome to Plathville. As fans have watched the young couple's relationship struggles on the show, many have likely wondered if/when they plan to have children of their own. References to a young boy named Joshua Plath may have also confused viewers about whether they're already parents. So does Olivia Plath have a baby, or is she planning to have one soon? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
SheKnows

Embracing This 'Divorce' While His Wife Was Pregnant Saved Carson Daly's Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes divorce really is the best option. This is true for partnerships that need to come to an end and for patterns and behaviors that just aren’t working anymore. Carson Daly and his wife Siri found this out first-hand when they decided to get “sleep divorced” in 2019 — a cutesy term for when couples decide that sharing a bed at night for actual sleep just isn’t the move anymore. Daily had previously brought up his very much amicable sleep divorce — which he now lovingly calls a “sleep separation” on The Today Show...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#90 Day Fianc
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon, Mama June's Daughter, Debuts Newborn Twins

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is officially a mother of four! Mama June Shannon's 22 year-old daughter gave birth to twins in May and has now shared them with the world. In a new photo taken in Georgia, Pumpkin posed with her husband, Joshua Efird, their daughter, Ella, and Pumpkin's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson as the two women held the couple's newborn twins. The new mom of four gave birth to the twin siblings, a boy named Sylus Ray and a girl named Stella Renae, on May 19 via C-section. Stella was born first, followed one minute later by Sylus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Family Chantel’: 3 Major Red Flags in Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Toxic Marriage

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans were hoping that Pedro Jimeno, 30, and Chantel Everett, 31, could somehow fix their tumultuous marriage, but it appears it is officially over. On May 27, court documents (via TMZ) revealed Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel. Not only this, but The Family Chantel stars filed a mutual restraining order, with Chantel alleging their marriage ended due to domestic violence and adultery.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

139K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy