Man injured in Silver Spring shooting

Prosecutors are sharing more details about the events that led to Frederick Njihia’s arrest on several charges, including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment. The 26-year-old is accused of randomly shooting at people, including a police officer, on July 4 before leading officers on a chase from Germantown, Maryland,...
Sam Mingsan Chen, 79, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Police. He was driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry and was attempting to turn left from southbound Stoney Creek Road onto eastbound River Road. There is a stop sign on Stoney Creek Road. According...
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, have arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a man who had been working inside a McDonald’s. Ja’quan Green of Middle River, Maryland, has been charged in the killing of Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, of Odenton. Gray was killed...
FREDERICK, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from November 2021. A 20-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a highway in Frederick County, according to Maryland State Police investigators. Troopers were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian and a BMW sedan...
Montgomery County police said a driver has been killed in a crash near Travilah in the Maryland county. The incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of River Road and Stoney Creek Road. Police said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel first responded to a reported...
An alert has been issued in Maryland for two teens who were reported missing out of Montgomery County from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) in Rockville. Caleb Christian Taylor and Malakai Amir Rice, both 16, reportedly left the facility without permission, and detectives from the Montgomery County...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section, and the Major Crimes Division have charged 16-year-old Diego Ramos of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Michael Miller of Silver Spring, and 19-year-old Deon Dickey, of Washington, D.C., with a series of armed robberies that occurred on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in the area of Thayer Ave. Detectives have released a photo of the three suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim or anyone who has surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle near the crime scenes to come forward.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
A D.C. firefighter has been arrested and charged with robbery after police say he brandished a gun and took someone’s property in Fairfax County, Virginia. Fairfax County Police said the robbery happened in May, and that 27-year-old firefighter Christopher Potts knew the victim. Police said the robbery was not random.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — An 18-year-old arrested for a string of burglaries of fast food restaurants in Silver Spring, Maryland, may be responsible for burglarizing other businesses in the area, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Detectives with MCPD arrested 18-year-old Curtis Gipson of Suitland, Maryland, for...
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies Sunday in downtown Silver Spring, plus a carjacking related to the previous theft of a vehicle, according to Montgomery County police. The three were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Thayer Avenue around 3:12 p.m....
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating two fatalities that occurred on the late afternoon of July 10, 2022, in the area of Georgia Ave. and May St. At approximately 7:44 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery...
Police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a victim in Washington DC, authorities say. The victim was robbed in the 400 block of Evarts Street with the report coming in shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to the Washington DC Police Department. One suspect is...
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects connected to an auto theft and fraud incident from Rockville that happened in June, authorities say. Surveillance footage has been released of the suspects who allegedly stole the parked vehicle from a parking lot near OneLife Fitness on Research Boulevard, Thursday, June 2, according to Montgomery County police.
GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A Clarksburg teenager was found this week, thanks to a Montgomery County Ride On bus coordinator. The 14-year-old was found on Monday after going missing for several days and being reported as a runaway. Montgomery County Ride On Bus Coordinator Timothy Cooper found the...
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — The City of College Park reported major damage throughout the city Tuesday evening, including one home that was largely destroyed while a man was inside. The widespread damage came from severe weather that hit Prince George's County. The home the man was injured in...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Laurel man has pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a 28-year-old woman four decades ago, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Howard County.
Howard Jackson Bradberry, 64, faces a charge of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, and kidnapping in a cold case that dates back to March 29, 1982, Howard County officials said.
Laney Lee McGadney left her apartment in Columbia to walk to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center that day, according to authorities.
Bystanders recall seeing someone abduct McGadney as she was walking along Oakland...
