Man injured in Silver Spring shooting

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section, and the Major Crimes Division have charged 16-year-old Diego Ramos of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Michael Miller of Silver Spring, and 19-year-old Deon Dickey, of Washington, D.C., with a series of armed robberies that occurred on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in the area of Thayer Ave. Detectives have released a photo of the three suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim or anyone who has surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle near the crime scenes to come forward.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO