DEEP identifies Waterford man killed in Portland boat crash, 7 others injured

A man from Waterford was killed and seven people, including two children, were injured when a boat crashed into a rocky shoreline near Gildersleeve Island on the Connecticut River in Portland on Sunday, officials said.

Six adults and two children were on the 21-foot-long Yamaha jet boat that was driving north on the river about 5 p.m. Sunday when the boat suddenly veered toward the shoreline and smashed into a rocky area, sending people flying off the boat, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“What we know so far is that they were heading north on the river,” Williams said, according to WTNH . “We’re not sure as far as the circumstances, what caused the operator to lose control of the helm, but from what we understand he lost control of the helm, of the wheel for some reason. That’s all under investigation right now, and the boat veered off course and made a direct shot for the shoreline, and probably went 50 or so feet along the rocky shoreline.”

Wayne Hamler, 60, of Waterford, died from the injuries he suffered in the crash, DEEP said.

A 45-year-old woman was still in critical condition Monday afternoon, and a 6-year-old boy was suffering from serious injuries at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, but his condition was stabilized, officials said.

A 52-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were also still in the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

In total, seven people received medical treatment at Hartford Hospital and CCMC on Sunday following the crash. The other child and two adults were treated and released, officials said.

Williams said the other child, whose age was not specified, was under the age of 12.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for DEEP said, “We offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the people involved.”

The Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police, Middletown Fire Department and Portland police and fire departments responded to the scene on the river. The Environmental Conservation police and boat accident reconstruction unit were still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Environmental Conservation Officer Megan Erikson about case number 22-10902 at 800-842-4357.