Kate Middleton Donned A Stunning Blue Polka Dot Dress At Wimbledon—And It's Not The First Time She's Worn It!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Kate Middleton made a stunning appearance at a Wimbledon tennis tournament match in a timeless polka-dot blue gown last week! The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, was a spectator at the event along with her husband Prince William, 40, and she donned a dress that many fans may recall.

From its elegant quarter-length sleeves to its flowy skirt, Middleton’s Alessandra Rich dress helped show off her incredible figure and featured a print that the royal is known to love: polka dots. If you recognize the classy piece, Middleton previously wore the item to an occasion for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last month, and further proved to us all that re-wearing outfits can be a chic move.

While watching the sports game with her husband during the dress’s most recent iteration, Middleton paired it with black-and-white heels (also from Alessandra Rich) and a matching Mulberry-designed purse. She accessorized with dangly pearl earrings and cat-eye tortoise-shell sunglasses.

To complete her look, Middleton styled her light brown tresses into a sleek, tousled blowout and parted her hair to the side. Ultimately, you too can dress like a princess if you choose to rock your favorite dress again and again to various occasions!

