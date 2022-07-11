Activities back on track at Sunflower Diversified Services

Action from the July 13, 2022, Barton County Commission meeting:. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: RFP – Bulk Mailer for Revenue Neutral Rate Notices: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, providee details. The “revenue neutral rate” is the property tax rate in mills that would generate the same property tax revenue in dollars as levied during the previous tax year using the current tax year’s total assessed valuation. All Kansas counties are required to mail every property owner an estimated tax notice with information relative to each specific property's taxes and the revenue neutral rate (RNR) compared to the proposed rate for each taxing subdivision. The Clerk’s Office solicited proposals for the bulk mailing of the notices as prepared in cooperation with area taxing entities. The approximately 17,000 – 18,000 notices, as prepared through the CIC program, must be mailed by August 10, 2022. Postalocity bid was approved. As it was an estimate of $8,950.54, the County will encumber $10,000.00.

