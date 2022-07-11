Aric Almirola Says Ross Chastain Is A F*cking Idiot: “He Better Hope I Don’t See Him At Food Lion”

Ross Chastain isn’t making himself any friends…

The NASCAR Cup Series was back in action this Sunday, as Chase Elliott threw what some would call a late block on Corey LaJoie (looking for his first career Cup Series win) and took home the checkered flag at the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

And even though the Chase Elliott haters were pissed about the block, it’s Ross Chastain that’s public enemy number one.

On lap 91, we saw Ross Chastain riding the bumper of Martin Truex Jr. who got loose and slid up the track. Truex Jr spun out and took Chastain, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and others, with him.

Needless to say, other drivers weren’t happy.

Especially Austin Dillon:

Later in the race, he took out Denny Hamlin:

Needless to say, Denny Hamlin has had it with Ross Chastain:

But nobody’s response was as good as Aric Almirola’s:

“He’s a f*cking idiot and he knows it… he better hope I don’t see him at Food Lion.”

And, Twitter came with the jokes.

It’s going DOWN at the Food Lion this week…