COMPTON, Calif. - A suspect who barricaded himself into an apartment was taken into custody after an initial call of shots fired in Compton Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Acacia Avenue, located near the intersection of Compton Boulevard, on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. A resident told FOX 11's Mario Ramirez she was in her home around 7:15 a.m. when she heard the commotion coming from outside.

COMPTON, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO