3 Intriguing Jakob Poeltl Trades For San Antonio Spurs To Consider

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently had some criticism for the way Golden State celebrated their championship, specifically taking exception to their shots at Memphis. "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO