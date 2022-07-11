Dispensary-gas station sells gas at $2.38

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was like stepping back in time for New Mexicans at a gas station on Broadway and Lomas. Saturday, Chronic Kings, a combined gas station and dispensary, lowered gas prices to $2.38 per gallon for just a few hours.

Americans for Prosperity of New Mexico say they wanted to talk to New Mexicans about why they feel gas prices have risen over the last two years. “Right now, we have policies that are restrictive and are actually causing higher gas prices, higher fuel costs, higher energy costs,” said Lucas Gauthier, community engagement director for Americans for Prosperity New Mexico.

According to AAA, New Mexicans are paying $4.51 per gallon at the pump. That’s about 18 cents lower than the national average of $4.69.

