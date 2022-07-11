ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Dispensary-gas station sells gas at $2.38

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqXnX_0gb3h1RB00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was like stepping back in time for New Mexicans at a gas station on Broadway and Lomas. Saturday, Chronic Kings, a combined gas station and dispensary, lowered gas prices to $2.38 per gallon for just a few hours.

US on ‘cusp’ of falling gas prices

Americans for Prosperity of New Mexico say they wanted to talk to New Mexicans about why they feel gas prices have risen over the last two years. “Right now, we have policies that are restrictive and are actually causing higher gas prices, higher fuel costs, higher energy costs,” said Lucas Gauthier, community engagement director for Americans for Prosperity New Mexico.

According to AAA, New Mexicans are paying $4.51 per gallon at the pump. That’s about 18 cents lower than the national average of $4.69.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Rail Runner fares reduced through the end of the year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rail Runner passengers will keep seeing cheaper prices through the end of the year. The state has opted to extend its 75% fare reduction which first went into effect in April. The rail line also plans to add two more trains starting August 1 for both weekday and Saturday schedules. The Department of […]
SANTA FE, NM
Deming Headlight

Recycle that old fridge and PNM pays you $100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Now in July, customers can earn $100 by recycling their old working fridge or freezer. PNM will even pick it up for free. New Mexicans who recycle their old units can have a tremendous positive impact on the environment. For example:. Each Fridge recycled keeps over...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Atlas Obscura

New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society

Located on an industrial siding in Albuquerque, the volunteers for the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society have been working for over 20 years to restore the Atchison Topeka & Santa Fe locomotive 2926 to operating condition. ATSF 2926, a 4-8-4 “Northern,” is one of 30 in the 2900 series built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

As energy bills rise, little changes can save you money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Concerns are growing about possible rolling blackouts in the Southwest with energy use on the rise. Parts of Southeast New Mexico are under heat advisories, with temperatures topping triple digits on Monday. Nearly 50 million residents in Texas and around 5 million Arizonans are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings too. As energy use in New Mexico and its surrounding states go up, some worry about whether rolling blackouts are possible.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

Northern New Mexico streams granted formal protections

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the Water Quality Control Commission announced a decision to protect significant portions of six streams with Outstanding National Resource Waters designations. The protected waters include segments of the Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Lake Fork, East Fork Jemez River, San Antonio Creek, and Redondo Creek. According to an Economic Development […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker renews push for high-speed train through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-speed railway could once again be in New Mexico’s future. A Las Cruces State Senator says he will be introducing the idea again after it failed in the legislature last session. State Senator William Soules says the high-speed rail would travel anywhere from 150 to 200 miles per hour from Chihuahua, […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Dispensary#Americans For Prosperity#New Mexicans#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

NMDOH provides COVID-19 update Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. David Scrase will hold a press conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. News 13 will stream the conference on this page. The estimated 45-minute press conference will address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state of New Mexico currently has 575,279 recorded […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Over $5 million approved in disaster assistance loans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Small Business Administration has approved over $5 million in disaster assistance loans for New Mexico residents and businesses affected by wildfires. According to the SBA they have approved over $500,000 for businesses and just under $5 million for residents. Residents and businesses in Lincoln, Colfax, San Miguel, Mora and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

USFS reaches settlement over killing feral cattle

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a lawsuit, the United States Forest Service is changing its procedures for shooting feral cattle in the Gila National Forest. This comes after the USFS killed 63 cattle in February, saying it was necessary to protect the wilderness. The New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association sued, arguing the practice was cruel and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More mountain storms to end work week

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales, Hobbs mother, mountain …. Sports Desk: House and Mashburn Jr. will have help …. Albuquerque Police clarify what prompted standoff …. Could New Mexico benefit from legalized ‘shroom therapy?. Evidence in Fabian Gonzales’s trial could affect …. FBI arrests suspected bank robber with long...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales, Hobbs mother, mountain …. Sports Desk: House and Mashburn Jr. will have help …. Albuquerque Police clarify what prompted standoff …. Could New Mexico benefit from legalized ‘shroom therapy?. Evidence in Fabian Gonzales’s trial could affect …. FBI arrests suspected bank robber with long...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Uncontrolled Burning: The role of oil and gas in New Mexico’s historic wildfires

On June 21, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore somewhat surprisingly laid the blame for the largest wildfire in New Mexico history squarely at the feet of his own agency: Using outdated information and practices, his employees started a prescribed burn that raced out of control. His admission came in the introduction to an 85-page Forest Service report on the timeline of events leading to the Hermits Peak fire, a long-planned prescribed burn that later merged with the Calf Canyon wildfire — also lit by the Forest Service — to form the record-breaking blaze.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
everythinglubbock.com

NMSP provides update on June 20 officer-involved shooting near Tatum

TATUM, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:. On June 20, 2022, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an Officer-Involved Shooting involving a New Mexico State Police officer near Tatum, NM. Agents learned that at approximately...
TATUM, NM
KOAT 7

A tour of New Mexico Stranger Things locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Stranger Things is the most watched show on Netflix with more than 1.2 billion hours of streaming. A Santa Fe actor talked to KOAT about his experience on set. If you have not seen the newest season yet this story will have spoilers. New season, new...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

USPS releasing mariachi stamps on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postal service is set to release a very New Mexican-themed stamp this week. The mariachi stamps come in five different styles featuring musicians dressed in traje de charro. Each stamp will feature a different iconic mariachi instrument. The background will represent Mexican villages where mariachi music originated. The stamps will be released […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of illegally collecting thousands in benefits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of collecting thousands in benefits while working at the same time. James Anthony Sandoval was indicted on 51 charges, including theft of government charges and making false statements. Sandoval is accused of collecting more than $83,000 in social security disability benefits. The payments date back to June […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

U.S. New Mexico, Mexico agree to better protect Mexican Wolves

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State and federal wildfire officials have joined a new partnership with their Mexican counterparts to better protect endangered Mexican Wolves. The United States Fish and Wildfire Service has signed a letter of intent to work closely with both Arizona and New Mexico Game and Fish along with Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and […]
ANIMALS
KRQE News 13

Mountain storms expected this afternoon, evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The four corners high pressure system will dominate the region through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. This high will recycle the monsoon moisture over New Mexico, allowing for daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most storms will form over mountaintops before spreading into lower elevations over the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy