Special Weather Statement issued for McLean, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN BOTTINEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTIES THROUGH 1045 AM CDT At 1018 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Willow City, or 15 miles south of Bottineau, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Willow City around 1030 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO