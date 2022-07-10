Enjoy great sustainable coffee that gives back

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Iredale
The Volcanica Coffee Company offers sustainably sourced coffee from around the world.

Despite being one of the world’s most sought after drinks, coffee is still a source of enviromental degradation, child labor, animal abuse and even slavery in many parts of the world. So, how do we enjoy a cup of coffee knowing that it could further contribute to these issues? By buying from a coffee roaster that actively works towards reducing their carbon footprint, sources sustainable beans from local coffee farms and cooperatives, and gives back to a non-profit that works on projects in developing countries. Just like the Volcanica Coffee Company.

The Volcanica Coffee Company is a family owned business based in Atlanta, Georgia. They specialize in roasting specialty and exotic coffees and donate one percent of sales from their website to charity: water, a non-profit organization that raises funds for a variety of water related projects in developing countries.

Did you know that moderate coffee consumption may actually be good for you? Even though early studies indicated that coffee might be bad for your health, recent research has concluded that moderate coffee consumption has many health benefits that are more beneficial than detrimental. In addition, a wide array of studies indicate that coffee consumption can lead to less burn out, better mental performance, and help with focus and attention.

Volcanica Coffee Roasters provide a unique variety of coffees, including naturally low acid coffee which is grown in areas where the soil and altitude conditions affect the pH of the coffee. When selecting a low acid coffee, Volcanica Coffee Company recommends listening to your body and seeing how your stomach reacts. If you’re looking for a low acid coffee, try the Brazil Estate Coffee, which is a single origin coffee that has a pH of 5.3 and is Rainforest Alliance Certified.

It has been said that adventure in life is good, consistency in coffee is even better. Good coffee roasting can provide great consistency, since coffee roasting can considerably influence the taste and composition of your java. All of the coffees produced by The Volcanic Coffee Company are freshly roasted in Atlanta to ensure a consistent standard.

If you’re looking for a delicious daily sipper, try the organically grown Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, that’s grown in a region known for its flowery and sweet tasting notes. Or purchase a bag of the well-balanced El Salvador coffee, that’s Fair Trade Certified. If you’re looking for a high-end coffee, the Costa Rica Geisha is popular because of its sweet tasting notes. It also has thirty percent less caffeine than most other coffees.

Need the perfect gift for a coffee lover. Try the Four Pack Coffee Gift Boxes, which come in different variations like Exotic Peaberry, World Traveler and Classic Gourmet.

15 tweets that only married people will understand

This article originally appeared on 09.06.17

Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life. Even the perfect marriage (if there was such a thing) would have its daily frustrations. Funnily enough, most fights aren't caused by big decisions but the simple, day-to-day questions, such as "What do you want for dinner?"; "Are we free Friday night?"; and "What movie do you want to see?"

Here are some hilarious tweets that just about every married couple will understand.

Is a raw food diet right for your dog?

We all know that finding the right food for our pups is important.

As dog owners, we all know that finding the right food for our pups is important. We want to feed them a well-balanced diet that supports their immune system and gives them enough energy to play. After all, our pets are family.

When it comes to dog food there are a lot of current trends and marketing terms that can be confusing for dog owners- raw diet, kibble, grain-free, natural, holistic, organic. The terms can be difficult to understand. Luckily, the Ohio State University's Veterinary Medical Center has published a guide that breaks down all of the current pet food trends into easy and understandable information. Now, it's easy to interpret what's in our dog’s food and whether or not it’s healthy for them.

Which diet is best for your dog?

It depends. Always consult with your veterinary professional when deciding your dog’s diet because every pet is different. Some dogs will require soft foods or raw diets because of dental or health issues. Others are perfectly fine with hard kibble. Your vet should have brand recommendations and give you places to purchase your dog’s food. If they don’t, you can always chat with the professionals at your local pet store for specific brand information.

Should you go raw?

While there is no scientific evidence that raw food is more beneficial to a dog’s diet than kibble, a raw diet does give owners peace of mind by knowing exactly what your dog is eating.

That being said, owners need to be careful when handling raw food. The Ohio State Veterinary Guide notes that without proper care, raw food can put you and your dog at risk for food born illness. Similarly, a poorly planned diet without proper nutrients can lead to illness and injury in your dog.

We’ve found that a great solution to these issues is Petplate, a dog food service that uses vet-designed recipes to create a well-balanced raw food diet specifically designed for your pup. Petplate uses a USDA kitchen to freshly prepare every meal, so you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your pets are safe from dangerous microbes. They also deliver, saving you the time and hassle of cooking meals yourself.

Delicious Entrees

Petplate uses human grade ingredients to create great dishes like Barkin’ Beef, Chompin’ Chicken, Tail Waggin’ Turkey, and Lip Lickin’ Lamb.

Chicken Apple Sausage Bites Treats

These USDA organic treats are easy to break apart and perfect for small dogs.

Cookie Supplements

The Tummy Ticklin’ Digestive Cookies deliver probiotics to improve stomach health and stool quality.

If you’d like to try Petplate, you can get 61% off your first box by clicking this link. But hurry, because the deal ends on May 16th, 2022.

Mom documents positive parenting on TikTok and the heartwarming results in her kids

Positive discipline takes time and effort, but it's totally worth it.

Parenting isn't easy. In fact, it's really freaking hard. Raising humans through the various stages of development, navigating their unique needs and personalities, helping them develop the tools and skills and qualities they will need to be contributing members of society, all while feeding, clothing, housing and making sure they're getting an education? It's a lot.

And unfortunately, many people weren't raised with good parenting examples to learn from. Abuse and neglect of varying degrees are incredibly common, so a lot of people find themselves floundering when it comes time to raise their own kids. So often, people want to do things differently than their parents did but don't know what to do instead.

Positive discipline has been around a long time, but many people don't really understand how it works. Some may see it described as "gentle parenting" or "soft parenting" and assume it's lackadaisical in some way. Some may think of it as weak or ineffectual. Really, nothing could be farther from the truth.

