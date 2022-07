ASHTABULA OH- Winner takes all! The way that all championships should be. In the Little League softball state championship Clay and Boardman met up on Tuesday night to decide who would be making the trip to regionals in Indiana. This was the second meeting between the two, Clay took the first matchup to put Boardman in the loser’s bracket. This time around it was Boardman that took the win 14-2.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO