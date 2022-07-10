USC QB Caleb Williams is comfortable leading the Trojans on and off the field
By Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
3 days ago
New USC quarterback Caleb Williams seems equally comfortable and confident leading the Trojans’ football practices and standing in front of the camera in conjunction with his growing name, image and likeness endorsement portfolio.
Williams, his father and a public relations firm have spent years preparing for the opportunity to lock in deals that would allow him to profit off his image in ways that feel comfortable and match his personality.
Read more about Williams in this article by The Times’ Ryan Kartje and look at highlights from a photo shoot at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
It has been nearly two weeks since the San Jose Mercury News' Jon Wilner dropped the bomb that led to the offseason's biggest talking point. When Wilner tweeted that, things had already been set in motion and later that night, the Big Ten voted unanimously to accept UCLA and USC in to the Big Ten beginning 2024.
The dust is anything but settled, and the college sports landscape we once knew is no more. Gone will be the days of major regional leagues — where a short road trip connects all of the fiercest rivalries — and times when the NCAA was divided into a Power Five of (supposedly) even conferences.
One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
They don’t have helmets and pads on quite yet, but all of the Long Beach high school football players have returned to regular practice this month. While teams like Long Beach Poly and Millikan are gearing up for the season with their returning superstars showcasing their talents in elite passing tournaments, teams like Wilson and Lakewood are trying to erase the memories of disappointing 2021 seasons.
Two seasons ago, Brooke Yanez handed the Bruins half of their losses to Pac-12 schools that year. “She was one of the few pitchers in the country that got us,” said coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. Now, the former Pac-12 foe is coming home to finish her collegiate pitching career with...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
The union for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies has reached a settlement in its legal action taken against Sheriff Alex Villanueva and others aimed at keeping an internal investigation into the alleged distribution of graphic Kobe Bryant crash-site photos private. Lawyers for the Association for Los Angeles Deputy...
A Los Angeles man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Olympian Kim Glass with a metal bolt last week, causing serious injuries to her face, embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was previously convicted for felony...
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Marine layer clouds will push back through the coast and basins and partially into our inland valleys early Wednesday morning. Those clouds will pull back to the...
TORRANCE – A 65-year-old Black former teacher at a Catholic high school is suing the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, maintaining that he was wrongfully fired because of his age, his race and his objections to alleged administration requests that he raise some students’ grades. Bernard Labat’s Torrance Superior...
Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass took to social media to talk about an assault that left her with fractured facial bones and several cuts in Downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. Glass posted on her Instagram account that she was saying goodbye to a friend after lunch Saturday when a man she described as […]
TravisMathew’s retail presence is growing nationally in the U.S. and physically in existing stores. The Huntington Beach-based lifestyle apparel brand revealed a full redesign of its flagship store at the Fashion Island shopping center last month. Originally a 2,000-square-foot space, the shop has added another 5,000 square feet to...
Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!
It was overcast Sunday morning at the start of the 39th annual Long Beach Pride Parade, but the crowds didn’t seem to care. The first in-person parade since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration drew some of the largest crowds in memory with thousands of people lining Ocean Boulevard.
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday he was “troubled” by a video that appears to show an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood. The officer was removed from the field pending the results of an investigation,...
A man who was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was later found dead in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. Darnel Dwight Haley, 62, of Montclair, was wanted in the fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Pomona police responded to the 1800 block...
After spanning the Back Channel at the Port of Long Beach for over half a century, the Gerald Desmond Bridge officially began being dismantled Saturday. The 3,600-ton main span of the old bridge was slowly lowered onto a barge using a strand jack system—a bundle of steel cables run through hydraulic cylinders. The section was lowered at a rate of about three inches per minute, or 15 feet per hour, according to Duane Kenagy, capital programs executive for the port.
LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A man with an ankle monitor and who was already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store after he allegedly held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register.
Comments / 0