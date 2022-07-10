ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Jalen Smith commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ef06_0gb3df2M00

2023 linebacker prospect Jalen Smith announced his college commitment Sunday.

Smith committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Smith is from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

Tennessee has 18 commitments for its 2023 football recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter, linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, cornerback Cristian Conyer, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov, edge rusher Chandavian Bradley and Smith.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Recruiting Recap: Georgia Gets Two ‘24 Commits and Flipped Four-Star LB

July is one of the most crucial months in recruiting for every school across the nation, especially for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been putting in work the past couple of years when recruiting the nation's top tight ends. Over the years, he has brought in players like Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Oscar Delp. Now coach Hartley has gained a commitment from the No. 1 ranked tight end and the No.27 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247 sports.
MOULTRIE, GA
247Sports

Georgia lands commitment from '25 RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman

Even before Philadelphia Imhotep running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman visited Georgia and was offered last month, he held the Bulldogs in high regard. He has family in Atlanta, he grew up watching the Bulldogs, and it helped former Philadelphia prep start D'Andre Swift starred for Georgia. So despite being a class...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loganville, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Loganville, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Loganville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
WXIA 11 Alive

Whitewater High's Raul 'Popo' Aguirre announces college football future

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: Raul "Popo" Aguirre announced his decision Tuesday that he'll be playing college football for the Miami Hurricanes!. You can re-watch the full ceremony in the video player above this story shortly. Original story below. A Whitewater High School four-star linebacker is set to make his...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WGAU

One coach passes away, another is honored

A memorial service Nicole Conwell is set for 6 o’clock Wednesday evening in the gym at Monroe Area High School: Conwell, 39 years old, was born in Athens and grew up in Walton County. She had been, since 2019, the head coach of the softball team at Monroe Area High.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Best college towns? Web site ranks 3 SEC towns among top 25

There are plenty of great college towns around the SEC, and now they’ve been ranked by a web site called Best College Reviews. Here’s the description of what was considered: There are a lot of things that have to click to make a truly great college town. Whether it’s feeling the palpable vibe of an alma mater, having tons to do, or the fact that your college town is a great place to stay after you’ve graduated, we’ve worked to provide you with a quality list of the best college towns in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Smith
AL.com

New Athens Publix to open Wednesday

The newest location of Publix in Athens is set to open tomorrow. According to the grocery chain, the store, located at the new Midtown Centre, 165 U.S. 31 N., will open at 7 a.m. It’s the second Publix location for Athens, joining the store on U.S. 72 East. The...
ATHENS, AL
11Alive

Meet the newest principal for Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School is expecting a new principal after a special-called meeting on Wednesday, according to the district. Dr. Eric L. Holland has 23 years of administration experience and was most recently the principal of Rome High School. He'll officially be the principal of Marietta High on July 18.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

D.R. Horton to begin work on 335-home MPC in Braselton

Work is set to start on the 335-home Liberty Crossing master-planned community in Braselton following the purchase of a 146-acre site by national homebuilder D.R. Horton. The development will be completed in three phases, with the first phase of work set to begin this summer and house construction to begin in fall 2023.
BRASELTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Grayson High School
WYFF4.com

Pastor John Gray transferred to Atlanta medical center for treatment

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Pastor John Gray has been transferred to Atlanta for treatment after being hospitalized on Sunday for Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery. Spokesperson Anne Torres released the following statement Tuesday night:. "Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man's Corvette test drive ends at gunpoint

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - It started like any test drive, but it ended at gunpoint. Nicklous Render, of Greenville, Georgia, was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction, and assault after that test drive. It started at Atlanta Luxury Motors in Newnan when a 2015 yellow Corvette caught Render's...
GREENVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County set to increase millage rate

CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners intends to adopt a 2022 millage rate that will require an increase in property taxes of 45.42%. According to the county, this tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 20.758 mills, an increase of 6.483 mills. The millage increase...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates deadly shooting in Athens

The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police say they were trying to serve a search warrant a home on Forest Road on Athens east side, where they were met by a 66 year-old man with a gun. They say the man shot and killed himself. There is no word from police on whether any officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy