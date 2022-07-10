ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

One dead in wreck after striking a wild animal

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MGNl_0gb3dacj00

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — On Sunday, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Elvin Padilla-Mejia 22, of Amarillo, Texas died after a wreck this morning.

According to DPS, it happened around 12:50 a.m. on US-287 about three miles east of Hedley.

DPS said the driver was heading westbound on US 287 when he struck a wild animal on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

Officials said this caused the car to leave the roadway, enter the center median, and roll over ejecting Padilla-Mejia from the passenger seat.

Padilla-Mejia was air-lifted to Amarillo with life-threatening injuries where he later died from his injuries.

According to DPS, Padilla-Mejia was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40,...
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman among those killed in Gonzalez County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was identified as one of the victims from a crash in Gonzalez County that left four people dead. Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock and an 11 year old girl were killed in when a truck towing a semi-trailer ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hedley, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Castro County man dead after early Monday crash

HART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday morning crash that left one Hart resident dead. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring, driven by 55-year-old Jose Ruiz, was traveling westbound on FM 145 around four miles west of Hart around 6 a.m. Monday. The vehicle struck standing water on the roadway coming from a field being irrigated nearby.
HART, TX
cbs7.com

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS reports that the victims in a three fatality accident Monday have been identified. A Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on FM 1936. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on State Highway 302. The F-350 failed to yield the right of way at a yield sign causing the Malibu to hit the F-350 and all three people in the Malibu died.
WEST ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Wild Animal#Accident
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo police investigating Saturday home shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked the community for information as it works to investigate a Saturday shooting. According to the police department, officers were called to the 700 block of Pittsburg Street at around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday with reports of a shooting. A suspect pulled up to the home involved in a white truck before getting out of the truck, firing multiple times into the home, and leaving.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

APD: Suspect accused of backing over, dragging officer during traffic stop ID'd

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo detectives have identified the suspect accused of backing over and injuring a motorcycle cop during a traffic stop on Monday, officials said. According to the Amarillo Police Department, detectives, officers and crime analysts were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle in the case...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Dumas police: 'Movie Money' circulating in town, 2 suspects identified

DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — The Dumas Police Department is reporting counterfeit $100 bills making the rounds and wants the community to be aware. Officials said the reports have come during the past two days and two suspects have been identified but police want local businesses and residents to be aware of the counterfeits.
DUMAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

3 critically injured including 2 children in downtown Amarillo wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department was on the scene of the wreck Thursday night involving two vehicles and multiple injuries in downtown Amarillo. According to officials with APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit, a silver Nissan was going east on SE 10th Ave and hit a silver Chrysler 300 driving on Bolton Street.
KFDA

Amarillo police: Shots fired while officers responded to loud party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired while officers responded to a loud party in the area of South Washington Street and Southwest 11th Avenue. Police say officers responded to the party around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. The first officer reports seeing multiple...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo temporarily adjusts residential trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you live in the city of Amarillo and use residential dumpster services, you will soon see a temporary change with your pick up services. Starting Monday, July 18, residents with dumpster service will receive trash pickup service once a week instead of twice a week.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Missing 17 year-Old Found

An Amarillo girl was found the afternoon of July 11th after being reported missing July 8th. The Amarillo Police Department says 17 year-old Kayln Jade Morgan has been found after she was believed to be in danger. Morgan is now back home safe with her family.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 86 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 159 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy