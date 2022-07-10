One dead in wreck after striking a wild animal

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — On Sunday, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Elvin Padilla-Mejia 22, of Amarillo, Texas died after a wreck this morning.

According to DPS, it happened around 12:50 a.m. on US-287 about three miles east of Hedley.

DPS said the driver was heading westbound on US 287 when he struck a wild animal on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

Officials said this caused the car to leave the roadway, enter the center median, and roll over ejecting Padilla-Mejia from the passenger seat.

Padilla-Mejia was air-lifted to Amarillo with life-threatening injuries where he later died from his injuries.

According to DPS, Padilla-Mejia was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation.