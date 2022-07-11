OCPA Files Complaint Against State Lawmaker

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism is teaming up with the state's Trout Unlimited Chapter to host Oklahoma's first statewide fly fishing tournament. The Pat Daly Invitational kicks off on Friday and it's definitely not your average fishing tournament. Jake Miller, Oklahoma's Trout Unlimited Conservation Chair, joined the 6 In The...
Amazon is helping teach Oklahoma students about computer science. 33 elementary schools in the metro are part of the company's Future Engineer's program. The program is teaching more than 10,000 students in underserved communities. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said teaching the city's future workforce computer science skills is critical...
The extreme heat in Oklahoma can have a major impact on you car. One roadside assistance company is doing what they can to help drivers. “My goal for this program is to be able to help those in need that cannot afford roadside assistance or don’t have it on their insurance,” said Alex Wood, owner of Pitstop Roadside Assistance.
A Broken Arrow couple is without a car after they say it was stolen just days before they are set to move to Colorado. The couple said they are supposed to leave for Colorado on Friday and need to get there soon to start new jobs. Jasmine Meis said she...
Ryan Gillin joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in July 2022. Prior to joining the News On 6 team, she graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in News Media and Communication Studies. Ryan pursued a career as a multimedia journalist after working for WVUA-23 News in...
