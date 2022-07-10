ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Rage Against the Machine says ‘Abort the Supreme Court’ in return to stage

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5JtI_0gb3d10f00

( The Hill ) – In their first show in 11 years, alternative rock band Rage Against the Machine used their set to channel their frustration over the Supreme Court’s ruling last month to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Performing at Wisconsin’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Saturday, the band had numerous captions appear on a screen on stage that called out the decision to overturn Roe, citing certain circumstances and issues that pertain to the matter, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Portlanders plunge into the Willamette River for final Big Float

“Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level,” one caption read.

“Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers,” another caption read as lead singer Zack de La Rocha screams “freedom” repeatedly.  “Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers,” another caption read.

As the sequence ended, a bold caption that read “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT” appeared on the screen.

The band, whose last studio album was released in 2000, joins a growing list of celebrities and artists who have shared their disapproval over the Supreme Court ruling to overturn the landmark abortion rights decision.

The top 10 Portland distilleries, according to Yelp

During his band’s performance in London last month, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced that he plans to renounce his U.S citizenship due to the overturn of Roe, saying “there’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country.”

Last month, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion. As a result of the ruling, multiple GOP-led states have either implemented or enacted their own abortion bans and restrictions.

President Biden on Friday signed an executive order that is intended to protect abortion and contraception access in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Rage Against The Machine#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of killing 71-year-old roommate in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and killing a 71-year-old man after a dispute. Nickolas Trevor Jessee, 37, who had reportedly been staying at the victim’s house, was lodged at Lane County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy