Sturgis, MI

Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

By Shauneen Miranda
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the nation's largest suppliers of baby formula has reopened its Sturgis, Mich., plant after severe flooding from heavy rains forced it to temporarily shut down in mid-June. The Abbott Nutrition facility reopened July 1 and began producing EleCare, its specialty baby formula, an Abbott spokesperson told CBS...

