It was time to push back against corporate interests that have criticized us for investing in our city and investing in our future. For decades, companies like AT&T and Spectrum (and their predecessors) refused to invest in communities like ours because it was not profitable. One unfortunate result of this was the digital divide, which left cities like Brownsville unable to compete with more affluent communities around the country. As time went by, the problem only got worse. This was simply not acceptable.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO