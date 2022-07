BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico — The fisherman knows the Pacific Ocean well, having traveled the high seas to catch snapper, sole, grouper and other fish since he was 12 years old. But for a few years now, his expeditions — as well as those of other veteran Mexican fishermen from Baja California — go well beyond fishing: Recruited by criminal human trafficking networks, they're using their boats to transport a growing number of people who are trying to migrate to the U.S. by water.

1 DAY AGO