ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Picks up 11th steal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Moore stole a base as a pinch runner in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. Moore ran...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across 0.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with back stiffness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Jovani Moran: Suffers bruised calf in appearance

Moran struck out a batter and worked around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers before he was lifted from the contest with a bruised right calf, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports. The injury is considered a minor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Inefficient in scoreless outing

Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught Stealing#Baseball#Sports#The Blue Jays#Rbi
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Serving as opener

Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Momentous rehab game Tuesday

Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyeing weekend return

Hicks (shin), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, said he's hopeful to return to the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Hicks' comments would seem to indicate he's also ruling himself out for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Kraken's Austin Poganski: Signs in Seattle

Poganski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Wednesday. Poganski was solid with AHL Manitoba last season, posting 30 points in 49 contests. He's played in three NHL campaigns, picking up 22 appearances without a point. The 26-year-old forward is likely to begin 2022-23 with AHL Coachella Valley.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Goes back to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. As anticipated, Pilkington was moved back to the minors one day after the Guardians designated him as the 27th man for their doubleheader with the White Sox. He started the second game of the twin bill and took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy