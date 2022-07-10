ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Forrest Whitley: Exits Triple-A start

Whitley was removed from Sunday's start at Triple-A Sugar Land due to an apparent right...

MLB

Did the Astros get it right? Redrafting 2012 class

The 2012 Draft was the first with bonus-pool rules that created strict allotments for spending in the first 10 rounds and the loss of at least a future first-round pick for any club that exceeded its pool by more than five percent. While signability had long played a part in the Draft process, teams now had to manage their money more carefully.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker provides exciting timeline for Yordan Alvarez return from injury

The Houston Astros were dealt a tough blow when slugger Yordan Alvarez landed on the injured list with right hand inflammation. It was unfortunate news for the MVP candidate to get right before the 2022 All-Star game, which was set to be his first appearance in the contest celebrating the game’s best players. Fret not, […] The post Astros’ Dusty Baker provides exciting timeline for Yordan Alvarez return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Verlander has great comment about making All-Star team

Justin Verlander on Sunday learned that he made his 9th career All-Star team, and he gave a cool answer about earning his latest honor. Verlander was asked whether early in his career he expected to become a 9-time All-Star. The Houston Astros pitcher decided to give an honest answer and admit that he always aimed to have this type of success.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Mock Draft: Orioles take Termarr Johnson at No. 1; Padres scoop up Kumar Rocker

The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back from paternity list

McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees reacquire Tyler Wade in trade with Angels to pad infield depth

The New York Yankees are adding a familiar face back to their organization, acquiring utility infielder Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, the teams announced Thursday. Wade, who had spent his entire career with the Yankees until they traded him last November, will report to Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across 0.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jose Azocar: Remains out of lineup

Azocar isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies. Azocar has gone just 1-for-18 with a run, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over the last six games and will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Esteury Ruiz is starting in left field and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Jovani Moran: Suffers bruised calf in appearance

Moran struck out a batter and worked around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers before he was lifted from the contest with a bruised right calf, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports. The injury is considered a minor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with back stiffness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Serving as opener

Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

