Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Yet to advance to live BP

The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have lost another starting pitcher to injury, with Shane Baz to be sidelined for more than a month, and possibly several, due to an elbow sprain. Per the team, “Baz experienced right elbow discomfort while playing catch on Tuesday. He was evaluated today by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. He will receive an injection, rest and rehab for at least the next four weeks. A timeline for his return will be established based upon his progression.’'
Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
The New York Yankees are adding a familiar face back to their organization, acquiring utility infielder Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, the teams announced Thursday. Wade, who had spent his entire career with the Yankees until they traded him last November, will report to Triple-A.
McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
Suarez (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Suarez has been sidelined for the past month after undergoing knee surgery, and he'll now remain on the shelf until at least early August. The right-hander recently progressed to throwing bullpen sessions, and he should continue building up his workload over the next few weeks.
Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' latest waiver claim added a right-handed pitcher to an organization that might need a few more options in the second half. The Giants announced Wednesday that they have claimed former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Angel Rondón, who had been DFA'd last week. Rondón was immediately optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Freddy Freeman’s former agent and his company sued a radio host for libel on Thursday, alleging Doug Gottlieb falsely claimed Casey Close never informed the first baseman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer. Close and Excel Sports Management filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel. They accused Gottlieb of “false, disparaging and derogatory” comments in a tweet they claimed was made “in a grossly irresponsible manner without due consideration for the standards of information gathering and dissemination ordinarily followed by responsible parties.” The 58-year-old Close is a principal of Excel and one of three managing partners. He has represented several hundred baseball players, including Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Gottlieb, 46, is affiliated with Fox Sports, the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports, according to the suit.
Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
The Orioles claimed Head (shoulder) off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Currently on the injured list rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Head threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts Saturday in the Florida Complex League. The righty has only been out since June 22, so he doesn't figure to need much more rehab work at the lower levels. Head has a 7.23 ERA in 23.2 innings this season, so it's no guarantee he gets opportunities with the Orioles when fully up to speed.
Poganski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Wednesday. Poganski was solid with AHL Manitoba last season, posting 30 points in 49 contests. He's played in three NHL campaigns, picking up 22 appearances without a point. The 26-year-old forward is likely to begin 2022-23 with AHL Coachella Valley.
Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
Milone will pitch behind opener Erik Swanson during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Milone was initially listed as Seattle's scheduled starter for Wednesday's nightcap, but he'll instead serve as a bulk reliever. The southpaw has posted a 3.60 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 10 innings over four appearances for the Mariners this year.
Moran struck out a batter and worked around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers before he was lifted from the contest with a bruised right calf, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports. The injury is considered a minor...
Hicks (shin), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, said he's hopeful to return to the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Hicks' comments would seem to indicate he's also ruling himself out for...
