ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Mobile 9/11 memorial on display

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLPd6_0gb3cMUs00

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A piece of history rolled into Luzerne County this weekend.

The ‘9/11 Never Forget Tunnel to Towers’ mobile exhibit is on display in Pittston Township. The exhibit is parked outside Miller-Keystone Blood Center for its ‘Never Forget Weekend.’ That included a blood drive.

The tractor-trailer expands into a 1,100-square-foot display with artifacts, videos, and audio clips from 9/11. The goal is to educate people about the events of September 11, especially those who aren’t old enough to remember that tragic day.

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

“For the community anytime you get a chance to see something like this, come out and see it. So you can relate to policemen and firemen and see what they went through. Even if you get the chance, going to New York, going to Manhattan and seeing the museum that’s set up in there at ground zero,” said a community member.

The ‘9/11 Never Forget Tunnel to Towers Foundation,’ has traveled to 38 states. The mobile display just wrapped up at 6:00 p.m.

But if you missed it, the exhibit will be visiting Miller-Keystone’s location in Bethlehem next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Picnic benefits fire company in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The annual event near Daleville has all the summer favorites: games, rides, and of course, good food. All of the money raised benefits the fire company and ambulance services. The Covington Independent Fire Company Picnic runs through Saturday in Lackawanna County. Check out WNEP’s YouTube...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Avery’s lemonade donates to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local nine-year-old has started her own business, but she isn’t raising money to keep for herself. She’s donating it to help out some of her favorite animals. Avery Dietrick started selling lemonade a few years ago and has been donating all the money to local animal shelters. “Well, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

$3,000 tip given to Scranton waitress

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mariana Lambert is a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton. Every shift, she comes in, waits on her tables, serves the food, and then gives customers their bill. She relies on the tips those customers leave her to help pay her bills. Last month, a...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
City
Pittston Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Pittston, PA
Government
City
Muncy, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Pittston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Pittston, PA
WBRE

911 phone outages in Lackawanna County resolved

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Phone calls to 911 in Lackawanna County were disrupted between 9:00 p.m. and 9:57 p.m. according to Communications Director Joe D’Arienzo. In the event of such outages, residents of Lackawanna County are instructed to call either their local police department, text 911 with their emergency, or call 570-819-4916 or 1-888-819-4911.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

All-inclusive playground comes to Schuylkill County

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Construction for the first all-inclusive playground in Schuylkill County is currently underway in Minersville. After planning and raising half a million dollars for this project for the past two years. Vice president of Dustin's Adventureland, Jeff Dunkel, is excited to see this all come together. "It's...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Manhattan#9 11 Memorial#Vfw Benefit#Miller Keystone#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Scranton standoff turns into manhunt

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police responded to the 500 block of Luzerne Street and shut it down for several hours, Wednesday evening. Police and Scranton’s Special Operations Group, a strategic law enforcement team to resolve incidents involving a public threat, arrived on the scene around 6:00 p.m. and stayed for several hours. Eyewitness […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'U.M. Army' helps those in need in Luzerne County

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — A fresh coat of paint is the mission for volunteers with the "U.M. Army" or the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth. "This is a youth mission organization, and so we're very focused on developing leadership skills and spirituality in youth and young adults," coordinator Darlene Thomas said. "And we have a combination of youth and young adults here at this mission week."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Van Saun to receive back payments for pension

Ex-children and youth director to be refunded contributions, less interest. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Retirement Board voted unanimously Wednesday to refund $88,319.53 in employee contributions — without interest — to former Children and Youth director Joanne Van Saun. Officials said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

A new look for a Lackawanna County high school

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some Dunmore school facilities are getting a facelift this summer. "Our administrative team has put together a multi-year plan where we started looking at the grounds and facilities ya know what we had and needed to be done," said John Marichak, Superintendent of Dunmore Jr/Sr High School.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Active shooter training course

DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shootings across the country prompted an active shooter course in Luzerne County Wednesday evening. ‘Your dash 365’ held classes this week on self-defense and active shooter situations. More than two dozen people came out to the Luzerne County Fairgrounds for the active shooter course Wednesday night. This was prompted […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Seventh anniversary of patrolman’s death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Tuesday marks seven years since Scranton Patrolman John Wilding died in the line of duty. The police memorial outside of the Scranton Police Department is a place Mary Wilding, John’s mother, never wanted to see her son’s name. “John was working a double. He worked 2-10. He was a beat cop. […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Rockin’ the River returns this Friday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. This Friday marks the return of one of Luzerne County’s most popular events in recent years, the Rockin’ the River concert series. Started in July of 2019, this year marks the fourth Rockin’ the River series, though coronavirus restrictions...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man loses $750 in puppy scam

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man in Luzerne County sent $750 in gift cards to an address in New York for a puppy that never came on July 10. Officials said a 56-year-old man contacted a fraudulent Facebook account selling York puppies. The unknown actor...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy