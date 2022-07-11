Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Rains that swiftly flooded a remote corner of Southwest Virginia washed out roads, tore homes from their foundations and left people scrambling to find loved ones in areas where phone service was knocked out completely. Authorities feared the worst on Wednesday as they were inundated with calls from people who said they were unable to reach family members, leaving a total of 44 people unaccounted for, said Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. But by noon Thursday, everyone had been located. “We walk into it as a worst case scenario. We plan for the worst, we hope for the best, and once again, that’s been the case,” Chrimes said. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night after a torrential rainstorm swamped the mountainous area. Several communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were affected.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO