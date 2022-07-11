ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OCPA Files Complaint Against State Lawmaker

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs has filed a complaint with the state...

www.news9.com

KTUL

Oklahoma AG seeks to sue Biden administration over border 'invasion'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State Rep. Justin JJ Humphrey, who serves District 19 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, presented Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor with a proposed lawsuit against the Biden administration. He is proposing this lawsuit for what he calls an utter failure to protect the nation's...
KOCO

Oklahoma prosecutor pleads guilty to bribing defendants

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor has pleaded guilty to shocking charges. Former Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Giraldi pleaded guilty after bribing defendants to have sex with him by giving them drugs or offering favorable rulings in court, along with accepting several other bribes. He will...
KTUL

Northeastern Oklahoma prosecutors suspended, under investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – The Rogers County District Attorney has informed the Oklahoma Attorney General of a potential felony committed by two of his assistant district attorneys. Matt Ballard – who oversees Rogers, Mayes, and Craig counties – said in a letter to the AG he was notified of...
kuaf.com

Oklahoma High School Journalists Investigate Missing Indigenous Women

Over 5,500 Indigenous women and girls have gone missing according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Justice. Indigenous women are murdered at a rate ten times higher than any other ethnicity. Students from Stillwell High School in Oklahoma investigated and reported on the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women.
KOCO

Residents upset as Oklahoma transportation leaders approve 3 turnpike plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one step closer to three new turnpikes despite residents' fight to keep them from being built. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved three routes Monday. One of those is a controversial turnpike through Cleveland County. According to state turnpike officials, the vote Monday ratifies the...
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma Transportation Commission approves ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike routes

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved the routes in a vote of 7-1 for the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan that would directly impact much of Cleveland County, including east Norman, following a protest outside the building early Monday morning. Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, while introducing the agenda item, said that while...
kswo.com

LPD Chief named President of Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith is taking on a new role, as President of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police. Smith has served as Vice President of the organization for several years. He was named President on July 7 at the OACP’s Annual Conference in Durant.
KOCO

Oklahoma housing market causing trouble for Afghan refugees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s housing market has caused trouble for our Afghan refugees. Catholic Charities said some families still aren’t in permanent housing. The majority of Oklahoma’s Afghan refugees are big families, requiring large apartments but those are hard for anyone to find right now. "Oklahoma...
