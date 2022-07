Automotive theft has risen dramatically over the past couple of years, and the perennially best-selling Ford F-Series lineup – which includes the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty – remain hot commodities among automotive thieves, as those models have topped the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)’s most stolen vehicles list for two consecutive years now. Recently, a number of crime waves have focused specifically on the Ford F-150, in particular, as those pickups and its associated parts remain in high demand. Most recently, thefts have hit close to home for automakers in general, as criminals are stealing vehicles directly from manufacturer storage lots.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO