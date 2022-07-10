ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Rods and Roses roars through town

By photos by Robin Karlsson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaising money for community groups serving youth since 1997, Rods & Roses...

Coastal View

Halos & Pitchforks • July 14, 2022

A reader sends a halo to Brick, Walker and Ben for being such helpful and brave buddies after a bike spill. A reader sends a halo to lifeguards Luke, Griffin and Jackson, Mama Tina and the neighborhood EMT for coming to the rescue. “Appreciate you all immensely!”. A reader...
CARPINTERIA, CA
ABC7

Moorpark seeks to protect historic feel of Old Town

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Old Town Moorpark is one street full of nostalgia and Ventura County history. "We want to preserve our history and we are proud of our history here," Mayor Janice Parvin says. Parvin says the city council is working on an ordinance that basically says if a...
MOORPARK, CA
Coastal View

Whisked away into carnival delight

Carpinterians found themselves immersed into carnival delight this weekend at the annual St. Joseph’s carnival, as adults and children alike tackled (plastic) duck-picking, gobbled up fan-favorites – including the fair’s churros and ice cream – and scrambled to get a chance on the rides. Whether attendees’ ride of choice was the caterpillar and its wide smile, or the classic Ferris wheel, the fair brought fun for all in Carpinteria.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Derailment at La Conchita: Luckiest wreck ever?

A century before the tragic landslide of 2005, a different disaster sent La Conchita into the national news: the crash of a Southern Pacific passenger train. The railroad tracks at La Conchita (then called Punta Gorda) ran along a narrow ledge, with a mountain on one side and a 35-foot drop to the Pacific on the other. “Had an evil spirit chosen the place for this wreck,” said the Los Angeles Herald, “a worse place could not have been provided.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Coastal View

City staff seek input on formula business regulations

Less than two weeks after the Carpinteria City Council approved a temporary moratorium on formula businesses, city staff received the go-ahead Monday night to begin motions for a similar, permanent ordinance. Staff sought the council’s input on Monday for what a permanent ordinance might look like, and how it could...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Myron Shann

Myron Shann, 86, died on July 9in Santa Barbara, California, due to complications from an infection. He was born in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 1935, to loving parents, Pearl and Irving Shann, Z”L, with his beloved sister, Bernyce Shann Epstein, Z”L. Myron spent most of his life...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

BA.4, BA.5 dominant Covid-19 strains in West Coast

The BA.4 and BA.5 are the dominant Covid-19 strains in the southern West Coast – which includes California – according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. There is still “a high level of virus transmission in the community,” according to the county’s Covid-19 dashboard. “This is...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Mike Dale

Michael Allan Dale, 71, of Carpinteria passed away peacefully at Serenity House surrounded by loving family on June 19. Mike was born Feb. 5, 1951, to James and Nancy Dale in Flushing, New York. Over the years, his family moved steadily west, settling in Pasadena where Mike graduated along with several lifelong friends from La Salle High School. He then moved to Santa Barbara to attend UC Santa Barbara, graduating with a bachelors of arts in English and a teaching certificate. After graduation, Mike lived in several different places in the area, but Carpinteria was always his favorite – which he aptly dubbed, “The Best Little Town in America.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Junior Guards go all out for Carpinteria Comp

After a two-year hiatus, the Carpinteria Competition returned to the beach full force last Friday, with hundreds of Junior Guards competing in races, relays and fun games in front of friends and family. Hundreds of locals showed up to cheer on their little lifeguards as they ran, swam and paddled...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
Coastal View

Game on! New pub offers neighborhood bar vibe and late-night entertainment

It’s happy hour on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and patrons file into Carpinteria’s newest pub: Brew & Cue. A group of 20-somethings cracks the rack to open a round on one of the pool tables, and Nintendo Wii bowling elicits a hoot and ahowlfrom lively competitors welcoming the end of the workday near the dedicated Wii screen, mounted on the back wall of the long room.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Robert and Christine Thompson

Robert and Christine (Carter) Thompson of Meadow Circle in Carpinteria will celebrate 50 years of marriage this month. The couple was married on July 22, 1972, in Palo Alto, California. The Thompsons have two children, Geoff and Erin, and four grandchildren.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Commander's Recap • July 3-9, 2022

Two individuals were seen coming out of the closed bathrooms on Ash Avenue, on the beach. When the individuals noticed the patrol vehicle approaching, they fled towards the beach. The individuals were later seen exiting the beach. Two people were identified. One was also found in possession of a credit card that did not belong to him, which he stated he found in Hollywood. He stated he smoked “crack cocaine” approximately an hour prior to the stop; he was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

