Rods and Roses roars through town

Michael Allan Dale, 71, of Carpinteria passed away peacefully at Serenity House surrounded by loving family on June 19. Mike was born Feb. 5, 1951, to James and Nancy Dale in Flushing, New York. Over the years, his family moved steadily west, settling in Pasadena where Mike graduated along with several lifelong friends from La Salle High School. He then moved to Santa Barbara to attend UC Santa Barbara, graduating with a bachelors of arts in English and a teaching certificate. After graduation, Mike lived in several different places in the area, but Carpinteria was always his favorite – which he aptly dubbed, “The Best Little Town in America.”

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO