Golf

Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time.

Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open.

Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.

It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.

Schauffele has career titles on the PGA Tour. His 8-foot par save on the par-3 17th at The Renaissance Club gave him a two-shot lead, and the 28-year-old from San Diego played it smartly from there. He took iron off the 18th tee to avoid trouble and wound up missing an 8-foot par try.

Schauffele finished at 7-under 273, one shot ahead of Kurt Kitayama (66).

The consolation for Kitayama was earning of three spots in the field at the British Open, his third straight time at golf’s oldest championship. The other two spots went to Brandon Wu and Jamie Donaldson, who tied for sixth.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trey Mullinax won the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 15-foot putt from the edge of the 18th green to beat Kevin Streelman by a stroke.

The 30-year-old Mullinax followed the breakthrough putt with a celebratory fist pump and scream. He played 33 holes Sunday at Keene Trace, competing a 5-under 67 in the delayed third round and following with a 66 to finish at 25-under 263.

Streelman’s hope of forcing a playoff ended when his 9-foot birdie putt rolled right. He settled for par and a 67.

Mullinax earned the last spot in the British Open at St. Andrews, with that tournament starting Thursday. The former Alabama player also gets spots in the 2023 PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone’s South Course.

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The 55-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, He won three times on the PGA Tour.

The 55-year-old Stricker, also from Madison, matched Kelly with a 68. Sticker missed a chance for his second major victory of the season after taking the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

OTHER TOURS

Lucy Li won the Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven in Albany, New York, for her second Eoson Tour victory of the season. The 19-year-old Li led wire-to-wire, closing with a 2-under 69 for a 10-under 203 total. Li, the youngest player to qualify for a U.S. Women’s Open at 11 years, leads the tour’s money list with $107,241 — more than enough to wrap up an LPGA Tour spot for next season. Linnea Storm was second, four strokes back. ... Carlota Ciganda completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Estrella Damm Ladies Open at Terramar in Sitges, Spain, for her sixth Ladies European Tour title. Also the 2019 winner, the Spanish player closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 18 under. Scotland’s Laura Beveridge (66) was two strokes back. ... Song Ga-eun won the Korean LPGA’s Daebo Ladies Open at Seowon Valley. She shot 62-68-68, finishing at 18 under for a three-stroke victory over Oh Ji-hyun. ... Yuna Nishimura closed with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Mao Nozawa in the Japan LPGA’s Nipponham Ladies Classic. Nishimura finished at 18-under 270 at Katsura. ... England’s Nathan Kimsey won the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France for his first European Challenge Tour title, beating Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist with a birdie on the fourth hole of a playoff. Kimset closed with a 1-under 71 to match Sciot-Siegrist (70) at 14-under 274. ... James Kingston won the Swiss Seniors Open at Golf Club Bad Ragaz for his second Legends Tour title. The South African shot a 2-under 68 for a three-stroke victory over Phillip Price and David Shacklady. Kinston finished at 11-under 199.

Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Bryson DeChambeau loses sponsorship over LIV Golf

While the golfers who joined LIV Golf appear to be making a lot more money from the Saudi-backed venture, it appears that they’re making less money from their long-time sponsors. Bryson DeChambeau is the latest LIV Golf player to lose a sponsorship as he and golf ball manufacturer Bridgestone...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Greg Norman news

Greg Norman is a two-time winner of The Open Championship, otherwise known as the British Open. However, when the golf tournament begins later this week, The Shark will not be allowed to play at St. Andrews in Scotland and he can likely thank his association with LIV Golf for that.
GOLF
AOL Corp

2022 British Open: Tee times, pairings for Round 1 at St. Andrews

The 150th Open Championship — or British Open, if you're American — tees off Thursday at St. Andrews, with some compelling groupings to start the tournament. Weather is expected to be warm and breezy, which will make for some firm and fast conditions early in the tournament. The...
GOLF
All Cardinal

Tiger Woods pokes fun at Justin Thomas having never won The Open

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are both friends and competitors on the course, and with The Open approaching the two are getting their practice and jabs in. They have played multiple practice rounds together at St. Andrews over the past few days leading up to The Open, and a clip of the two of them has now gone viral after Woods made a fun little jab at Thomas that the kids would call, savage.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV golfers voice frustrations with British Open treatment

One of golf’s most prestigious events is set to kick off on Thursday with the British Open, and the major topic surrounding the event has been the 23 LIV Golf players who are in the field. LIV has been the talking point of the sport for months now so...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — They stood on the 18th tee at St. Andrews, a foursome that collectively has won 43 major championships spanning nearly six decades. Tiger Woods isn’t big on ceremonial golf. There are exceptions, and a British Open at the home of golf that celebrates the R&A’s champions would be one of them.
SOCCER
The Guardian

R&A v LIV: golf’s civil war strays into Caddyshack territory on eve of Open

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, wants to talk about 150 years of the Open. He wants to tell you all about the four years they’ve spent planning their sesquicentennial celebrations, the million-plus ticket applications, the record crowd of 290,000 and the 20,000 free tickets for kids. He would really like to let you know all about how much the R&A invests into the grassroots of the game, the latest participation figures and the surge in popularity after the end of the pandemic. The one thing he doesn’t want to talk about is the one thing everyone else does. LIV.
GOLF
Golf Digest

‘No country does it better than Scotland’ as Jack Nicklaus and others receive special honors during emotional ceremony

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — In Britain, the natives have long been accomplished in the arts of both pomp and circumstance. Ceremony too, as was the case when the University of St. Andrews and the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews Community Council hosted a wee get-together Tuesday to give out five honorary degrees and make Jack Nicklaus—already Dr. Nicklaus in their academic eyes—an honorary citizen of the Auld Grey Toon.
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

British Open executive issues warning to LIV Golf

If LIV Golf players don’t feel very welcome at the 150th British Open, the organizers of the storied event have made it clear that things can get even less hospitable for those who play in the Saudi-backed league. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers spoke Wednesday ahead of the 150th...
GOLF
