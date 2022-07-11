Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - According to the Collin County Medical Examiner, former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber died of a heat stroke in his Frisco apartment on June 1. Based on information from his autopsy and police incident report, Barber was in his apartment for at least two weeks before police found him.The incident report from the Frisco Police Department says that on May 11, a neighbor of Barber put in a service request due to water leaking into their apartment from Barber's. That day, an employee of the apartment complex shut off water and scheduled another service visit to fix...

FRISCO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO