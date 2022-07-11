ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

By The Associated Press
darnews.com
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers' radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday's game against Minnesota...

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Apartment staff tried contacting former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber multiple times before finding him

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - According to the Collin County Medical Examiner, former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber died of a heat stroke in his Frisco apartment on June 1. Based on information from his autopsy and police incident report, Barber was in his apartment for at least two weeks before police found him.The incident report from the Frisco Police Department says that on May 11, a neighbor of Barber put in a service request due to water leaking into their apartment from Barber's. That day, an employee of the apartment complex shut off water and scheduled another service visit to fix...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Radio#Radio Network#Radio Broadcasts#The Texas Rangers#Globe Life Field#Audacy
invisiblepeople.tv

Another Homeless Hate Crime Goes Unpunished in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, a fire burns openly on a small grassy patch of land. The rescue team is tasked with protecting residents from the growing hazard. But one responder, a man by the name of Brad Cox, is too consumed by a different fire – the flames of hatred in his own heart – to act in accordance with his job description.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weigh in on TxDOT's 10-year $85B highway plan

The public is invited to comment on a 10-year $85.1 billion highway plan for Texas that includes major projects in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Waco and Lubbock. The Unified Transportation Plan, or UTP, is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission every August. The current...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CandysDirt

Bettencourt On Property Taxes: The Cavalry is Coming Over The Hill For Texas Homesteaders

Property taxes are one of the largest expenses homeowners face, and some Dallas County residents say rising appraisals are going to make their tax bills unbearable. As property valuations go up, so do the corresponding tax bills, leading more than 201,000 Dallas residents to file protests this year arguing that, for example, the appraised value is too high, they weren’t offered the proper exemptions, or their home is valued unequally with other comparable properties, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s Director of Community Relations Cheryl Jordan.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas psychiatrist gets license suspended after arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away. Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues. But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Lost Cajun seafood and gumbo restaurant officially closes Keller location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) The Keller location of The Lost Cajun has officially closed following a Facebook message on July 11. The restaurant was located at 721 Keller Parkway, Keller, and had been open for about three and a half years. The Lost Cajun was a seafood and gumbo restaurant that served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. The chain restaurant has more than 20 locations in eight states, including several in other parts of Texas. https://thelostcajun.com.
KELLER, TX
travelexperta.com

5‌ Best Colleges and Universities in Texas for this 2022

To help the next university students with which career to study and in which university to do it, we as a website, rapidessay leave you a top 5 of the best universities to study in the state of Texas. Texas is one of the largest states in the country, and the city of Houston has the largest population and is home to many of the best universities in all of Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy