Trinity County, TX

Roadside fire reignites in Trinity County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A fire previously started by a downed powerline has reignited in...

www.ktre.com

KTRE

SMITH CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-13-22

“A lot of them don’t have the means to just turn down the air to get cool. They’re trying to conserve energy and have a lower electric bill. So we’re trying to help them out by providing them with a fan.." Palestine ISD hosts school safety forum...
PALESTINE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County sheriff believes county in need of new jail

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Nacogdoches County jail is at 98 percent capacity with zero beds available, according to the state’s jail standards report from May, and Sheriff Jason Bridges is worried the overcrowding problem will get worse. “One of the major problems is when they originally built this facility,...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Trinity fire fighters face challenges with string of recent fires

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman spoke with Trinity Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Keith Johnson regarding the recent outbreak of fires. Johnson said that his men are very tired from fighting all the fires. He said that while conditions are not as bad as in 2011, we are “pretty close.”
TRINITY, TX
KTRE

Roadside Trinity County fires still unsolved, but investigation continues

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County, as well as the rest of East Texas, has suffered under dry, hot weather conditions which often lead to fires. On July 7, a series of outdoor fires were battled by firefighters along FM 3188 and State Highway 94. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it appears that the fires were intentionally set by someone. These fires were in areas that were unpopulated and mostly woods. The sheriff says that they still believe the fires were intentionally set by someone. There were about ten roadside fires, he said on July 8.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Fire Put Training to Good Use

CROCKETT A major accident on the Crockett loop on Tuesday July 5 caused one vehicle to roll over with people trapped inside. Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove came across the accident and immediately called for backup. “Within minutes the Crockett Police Department, the Crockett Fire Department, EMS and the Houston...
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Funds missing from Cherokee County tax office

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating the disappearance of funds from the tax office in Cherokee County. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the office notified him about missing funds and he forwarded the case to Texas Rangers. Beckworth said he could not comment further on time periods or...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dead after car strikes embankment, overturns

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 69, just south of Jacksonville. The preliminary investigation indicates car,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NURSING HOME FIRE IN WILLIS

533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
WILLIS, TX
messenger-news.com

CROCKETT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STOPS ONLINE SCAM

CROCKETT The Federal Trade Commission noted last year there were almost $6 billion dollars’ worth of online fraud and scams, up over 70% from 2020. With people getting back to normal lives after COVID, the number this year is expected to be higher. The scams can take many forms:...
CROCKETT, TX
messenger-news.com

LOCALS STILL BACK THE BLUE

HOUSTON COUNTY A new Associated Press poll shows Americans have less faith in some U.S. institutions in any time since they began the poll in 1973. Institutions like Congress, business, media, and banks all rank lower this year. Among the highest ranked? Small business, the military, and the police. In...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

School bus driver shortage impacts East Texas school districts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For many students the start of the school year is about one month away and the school bus driver shortage continues to impact school districts across the country. Weeks before the 2022 - 23 school year begins, school districts in East Texas are actively hiring bus drivers.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 15-year-old boy has drowned while swimming on the Trinity River Sunday afternoon. According to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, the boys body was recovered Monday. According to Capt. Eric Collins, the drowning was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday. “This is a tragic event,” Collins...
POLK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS CASUALTY DRILL IN GRANGERLAND

You may see multiple fire trucks and ambulances both local and distant arriving at Caney Creek High School. The MCHD is doing a mass casualty medical drill at the school. This will last until at least 1pm. FM 2090 in front of the school will be closed at times as units arrive at the scene.
GRANGERLAND, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County child has been hospitalized after a near drowning over the weekend. According to a social media post by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to the 800 block of County Road 250 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after the 5-year-old boy was pulled from a pond he had become submerged in. The boy, whose name is not being released at this time, did not know how to swim.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

