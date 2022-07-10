ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Richmond 22-year-old wounded in North B Street shooting

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mletL_0gb3YLgJ00

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 22-year-old Richmond man was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of North B Street.

Skyler A. Goodwin was wounded in the left leg and transported to Reid Health, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services division, in a news release. The injury is not thought to threaten Goodwin's life.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

No other injuries were reported, the release said.

The shots, which occurred just before 4 p.m., reportedly came from a black Jeep Cherokee that was driving past a residence, according to the release. The Jeep was last seen traveling eastbound on North B Street.

No suspects have been identified, the release said, but it is not thought to be a random act.

RPD has provided a security camera photo of the Jeep Cherokee in hopes a member of the public will recognize it. Anyone with information about the Jeep or about the shooting is asked to call RPD at 765-983-7247, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond 22-year-old wounded in North B Street shooting

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Police make arrest in Muncie double homicide

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation. Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell said officers were called to the 2900 block of South Liberty Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police found two people, 69-year-old Malcom Perdue and 51-year old Kyndra Swift, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Jeep#Richmond Palladium Item
1017thepoint.com

ISP JOINS DENISE PFLUM INVESTIGATION

(Connersville, IN)--The Indiana State Police has recently joined in the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pflum. Denise was 18 when she disappeared in Fayette County way back in 1986. According to a moderator of a social media page dedicated to obtaining new information, Denise’s family recently reached out to the state police and asked that agency to become involved. Now, state police investigators will be working with local law enforcement. Last month, the moderator received an anonymous envelope with additional information about the case. The sender of that envelope has still not come forward.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

CRASH INTO COW CLOSES I-70 OVERNIGHT

(Lewisburg, OH)--At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-70 in Preble County overnight, and it appears that a cow on the loose was the cause. Dispatchers had received a call about a cow on the interstate before the crash occurred at just before midnight Tuesday night in the westbound lanes near Lewisburg. A semi struck the cow and was then hit from behind by another vehicle. The shutdown of westbound 70 lasted well into Wednesday morning. There’s no word on the condition of the injured person.
LEWISBURG, OH
WLWT 5

2 men indicted for 2021 fatal shooting in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI — Two men have been indicted for a fatal shooting in Kennedy Heights last fall, Cincinnati officials said. According to court documents, Corey Ringer and Kameron Scott have both been charged with murder. Cincinnati police said the suspects were responsible for the death of 27-year-old Ryan Casey back...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of threatening Cincinnati sanitation workers over trash pickup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of threatening City of Cincinnati Public Service employees over trash that wasn’t picked up is now wanted by police. Christopher Tomlinson, 32, allegedly called the City of Cincinnati Public Service on June 7 to “complain about his trash not being collected,” according to Hamilton County court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WANE-TV

Feds charge ex-Indiana officer over three violent arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a former eastern Indiana police officer with civil rights violations, alleging that he used excessive force during three arrests. The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday that former New Castle police officer Aaron J. Strong has been indicted on three counts of depriving...
NEW CASTLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Second man indicted in death of man found in sleeping bag on nursery property in 2018

DAYTON — A second suspect has been indicted on charges connected to the death of a man who’s body was found in a sleeping bag nearly four years ago. Donovan McDermott, 51, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on one count of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. The grand jury declined to indict McDermott on two additional murder charges and two kidnapping charges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
731
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy