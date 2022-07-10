Richmond 22-year-old wounded in North B Street shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 22-year-old Richmond man was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of North B Street.

Skyler A. Goodwin was wounded in the left leg and transported to Reid Health, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services division, in a news release. The injury is not thought to threaten Goodwin's life.

No other injuries were reported, the release said.

The shots, which occurred just before 4 p.m., reportedly came from a black Jeep Cherokee that was driving past a residence, according to the release. The Jeep was last seen traveling eastbound on North B Street.

No suspects have been identified, the release said, but it is not thought to be a random act.

RPD has provided a security camera photo of the Jeep Cherokee in hopes a member of the public will recognize it. Anyone with information about the Jeep or about the shooting is asked to call RPD at 765-983-7247, according to the release.

