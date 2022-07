(KERO) — Bakersfield drivers rank as the worst in the nation, according to QuoteWizard by Lending Tree. The company's analysts take an annual look at data in the nation's 70 largest cities from more than six million car insurance quotes on each city's number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations. Citations include running red lights and using a cell phone while driving among other violations.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO