ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Moment with a Manager: Neal Osborne

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation: Virginia Highlands Community College, John S. Battle High School. What do you do? In my capacity as an elected official, I work every day to meet the needs of my constituents. I coordinate with our department heads to make sure city services run smoothly, and I keep a laser focus...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger: 'Historic red wave' predicted in November

KINGSPORT — Organizers said about 200 people attended Patriot Picnic, a first-ever joint event hosted Monday at Cleek Farms by three local Republican clubs: Republicans of Kingsport, Bristol Tennessee Republicans, and Sullivan County Republican Club. Billed as a chance to meet Sullivan County elected officials, the event also drew...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast presidential finalist McCord addresses Gilliam perception, disagrees with Hillsdale College head

BLOUNTVILLE — The ghost of a president past for a minute became the "white elephant" in the room during a question-and-answer session for Northeast State Community College presidential finalist Jeff McCord Wednesday afternoon. However, Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner McCord, a former Northeast vice president, said he is...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

No action yet on Sullivan budget for year that began July 1

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's Budget Committee reached a consensus Wednesday to meet one more time before presenting a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget proposal to the full Sullivan County Commission on July 21. The committee met Wednesday and received a preliminary department-by-department budget proposal from the county's Finance Department. Only...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bristol, VA
State
Indiana State
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 14

July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Local residents receive committee assignments from Governor Youngkin

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has been appointed to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Youngkin in another round of selections for state committees. Vice President and CEO for Ballad Health’s SW Virginia sectors Shannon Showalter is now a member of the Health Workforce Development Authority while Damascus...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Retired journalist seeks new beat on bicycle

POUND – After 30 years in journalism, William Minor is no stranger to pounding a beat. A veteran of the Miami Herald before later notables Carl Hiassen and Dave Barry joined that paper, Minor said he found himself on the presidential beat in Key Biscayne in the months leading to Richard Nixon’s visit to China and the later Watergate scandal.
POUND, VA
Johnson City Press

Sheriff and mayor races headline Carter County election

ELIZABETHTON — Early voting begins Friday for the Carter County general election. This is a big election year in the county, with nearly all of the elected county offices on the ballot this year as well as the judicial offices. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said early...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#General Assembly
WJHL

Bristol, Va. council approves apartments at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city leaders approved a special use permit to allow the construction of an apartment complex at The Falls retail development. Under the proposal, 180 to 210 units with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom units would be located in six buildings within the development near the existing Hobby […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Press to launch new website design

The Johnson City Press will soon receive a website facelift. The Johnson City Press is set to launch its new website by Thursday afternoon with a revamped site designed to provide a smoother and simplified user experience. The site can be reached at johnsoncitypress.com. “Though our sites were still relatively...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough searching for a new town recorder

Jonesborough is in search of a town recorder for the second time in two years after Pat Ryder, who was hired to the job in October, retired recently. “We pulled Pat out of retirement, and I think he discovered he enjoys retirement,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said Monday, adding that the town “thinks the world of him.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Dr. Charlene Thomas announces bid for Third District State Committee Woman

After teaching for almost four decades at Milligan College, Dr. Charlene Thomas is changing career directions by running for this very important office. She has lived in Washington and Unicoi counties, but she is now a Carter County resident. She earned an undergraduate degree from Milligan College, two Master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University, and a PhD from Virginia Tech. She is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Johnson City where she serves as a biblical counselor and a co-teacher of a woman’s Bible study. A dedicated Republican, Charlene serves on the Executive Board of the Washington County Federated Republican Women, and she has worked for many candidates, including Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carol Bolton Hamilton

JOHNSON CITY - It is with great sadness but tremendous pride, love and countless beautiful memories that the family of Carol Bolton Hamilton, 79, Johnson City, wishes to inform you that she was reunited with our father Friday, July 8, 2022, their sixty-first wedding anniversary, and first in Heaven. Carol...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest Sponsor Interview: Holston Distributing

On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton to hold first graduation since pandemic

ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a formal commencement exercise to honor the latest graduates from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Like most schools, TCAT-Elizabethton continued to teach and prepare students for their careers, but with emphasis on...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Jo Morris Sams

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Jo Morris Sams died July 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bristol, Tennessee, born August 13, 1936, she had lived in Johnson City since 1965. She was the wife of Lewis D. Sams, and the only child of the late Homer F. and Willie Mae Wright Morris. Mrs. Sams was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School and attended Steed College. She retired from the Office of Academic Affairs, Quillen College of Medicine, and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City, TN, and a former member of Harrison Christian Church, where she had served as choir director, secretary to the minister, and Vacation Bible School craft director as well on many committees. She was active in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout Troop 13 Leader, secretary to Science Hill Band Boosters, supporter of the PTA and was honored as a Life Member. For several years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines of Johnson City. She enjoyed all types of crafting, quilting and sewing, having won blue ribbons at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, TN, for coats she had made. She was an active member of the Blue Ridge Quilt Guild and the Inter Mountain Pioneer Club where she had served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the ETSU Retirees Association. She and Lewis enjoyed traveling and had visited all fifty states, her favorites being Alaska and Wyoming, and she traveled there many times.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy