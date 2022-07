Ana de Armas fled Los Angeles because of unwanted attention to her personal life. The Gray Man actress, 34, was first romantically linked with her Deep Water costar Ben Affleck back in March 2020, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. They were frequently seen together as they both spent lockdown together in Los Angeles during the pandemic. The actress confirmed their relationship on Instagram that April when she shared photos of them spending time together for her birthday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO