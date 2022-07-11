ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big step up in temperatures the next two days – Matt

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash.— The weekend is drawing to a close and the weather will start to heat up as we kick off a new week. Skies clear out on Monday as high pressure builds and our second heat wave of...

KHQ Right Now

Scorching Heat Tuesday and Isolated Thunderstorms Tuesday Night

After a very comfortable weekend, temperatures started to climb again on Monday and will peak on Tuesday with many cities seeing the hottest temperatures of the summer so far, so start drinking water now!. The high temperature in Spokane is expected to reach up into the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon, with...
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
FOX 28 Spokane

1,500 without power after storm hits Inland Northwest

INLAND NORTHWEST – Late Tuesday night, a storm hit the Inland Northwest, leaving thousands without power. Last Updated: July 13 at 6:15 a.m. For the outage map, click here.Total customers impacted: 419. INLAND POWER AND LIGHT:. For the outage map, click here.Total customers impacted: 37. KOOTENAI ELECTRIC:. For the...
KHQ Right Now

North Idaho fire danger level raised to 'Moderate'

HAYDEN, Idaho - Fire danger in North Idaho moved to moderate Monday, right before a heatwave is predicted to hit the region. With a moderate fire level, residents can only burn slash piles in a 5-by-5 foot diameter. You can still have recreational campfires as of right now, According to Northern Lakes Fire Deputy Marshal, Chris Larson.
KXLY

Wednesday’s Child: Misty

SPOKANE, Wash. — Misty gets to spend time with Star on a regular basis at Mica Meadows Stables. “He’s nice, strong, and sensible,” Misty said. And whether he knows it or not, Star is an all-star for this 15-year-old. “I just enjoy being with my horse because...
FOX 28 Spokane

Researchers investigate the root causes fueling Spokane’s homelessness crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Researchers from the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Library and Eastern Washington University came together Wednesday afternoon at Central Library in Downtown Spokane to break down data from the city’s point in time homeless count that was released in May.Organizers said the focus of this year’s study wasn’t just finding out how many people were unhoused, but also learning more about what circumstances might have led them to that point. "We ask those experiencing homelessness ‘how do you see the problem and what do you need?’" Daniel Ramos III.Ramos works for the City of Spokane as a business systems analyst and a community management information systems administrator. He worked as the project manager for the city’s point in time count and Wednesday’s presentation.Data from the study shows 46% of homeless people in Spokane who participated in the point in time count credit unemployment or lack of affordable housing for the reason why they’re homeless."It’s one thing to say ‘this is the number, 1757 is the total persons,’ then to say ‘what does this mean?’" Ramos said. "To then add onto it, ‘here’s what the state of housing looks like,’ and then for citizens to go, ‘what do you think about this?’"Researchers say average housing prices and rent in Spokane have both nearly doubled over the last 10 years.A chart from the presentation shows Spokane’s housing affordability index drop almost directly coinciding with a spike in point in time count numbers since 2017.Dr. Shiloh Dietz is Spokane Public Library’s Community Data Coordinator."Curating this data is our contribution to the solution, but it’s really for other people then to assess what they can do," Dr. Dietz said.Members of the Spokane community took part in Wednesday’s meeting via a question and answer session. Community involvement in the process was a big goal for researchers.Susan Irwin is new to Spokane, and attended the presentation to find out ways to get involved and learn more about her new community."It’s good to get the layout, and the whole thought of what the big picture is, and finding out there are studies going on and people wanting to help," Irwin said.Spokane resident Ruth May hopes this presentation is just the beginning."[I hope] that this data is utilized in a way that makes sense, that this isn’t just a pointification moment. Hopefully it can move beyond there," May said."That is the ultimate goal," Anna Staal, a graduate research assistant from Eastern Washington University, said. "There’s no reason in asking why unless you want to know what can be done about it, what can be done to prevent it and help the people that are already experiencing it."The complete presentation from the City of Spokane can be found by clicking here.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Division and Mission

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash has been cleared from southbound Division St at Mission St. The road was temporarily blocked Wednesday morning. One car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. It is not clear if anyone was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022...
