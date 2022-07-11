ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Three new Spartanburg food trucks to check out this summer, list of familiar favorites

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZc6t_0gb3X7Rb00

If you're looking for a quick bite this summer, look no further than your nearest food truck.

Spartanburg has seen an influx of new food trucks this summer, serving up some fun eats, from keto-friendly tacos to hot dogs that taste more like pizza than your ballpark standard.

These three new-to-the-area food trucks are ready to serve a crowd in Spartanburg this summer:

Lulu's Tacos

Lulu's Tacos owner Jen Pipes is fulfilling her dreams at Fretwell, serving up made-from-scratch tacos from a cute mini trailer named after her dog.

► Lulu's Taco had its grand opening at Fretwell June 24. Pipes had dreamed of owning a food truck for many years.

"(Fretwell) will be home base," Pipes said. "(Fretwell partner Laura Stille) knew my bucket list dream so she suggested to me to start it up since I had a place to stay."

►Pipes serves a small, easy-to-eat menu with beef, chicken, and black bean tacos, homemade chips and salsa, and quesadillas.

"I tried to be as authentic as I can with everything," Pipes said. "I use corn tortillas, and I make my own sauces and chips. Right now, it's a really small menu because I'm starting small and will eventually get bigger."

Find Lulu's Tacos at Fretwell:Food trucks, music, and more off the Mary Black Trail

► One of her specialties? Her homemade taco shells made of crispy layers of cheese.

"It's a keto base and you can put whatever fillings you want in it,"

►Something else that might make the menu soon is dog treats, in honor of the business's namesake.

"I love my Lulu, so (I named it) Lulu's Tacos," Pipes said. "We want to make it as dog-friendly as possible."

Big Kahuna & Sons

Richard Byers and his son Darren Stone are serving up a tried-and-true menu of Philly cheesesteaks, pizzas, burgers and more from their food truck at 3024 E. Main St. in Spartanburg where they serve 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

►While the food truck isn't new, it's only been in Spartanburg for a few months. For more than 10 years, Big Kahuna has made the rounds and perfected its menu at the football games of some of the South's biggest colleges including Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

► Some of their most popular items include the Big Kahuna Burger, a double-stacked burger made with fresh ground beef patties. Others include Philly cheesesteaks, barbecue, which they sell as sandwiches and by the pint, and their chili dogs. But the menu also includes three additional burger varieties, as well as street tacos and nachos.

"The Philly's probably the number one in this area. We've sold more Phillys than anything so far," Stone said.

►Their bread is the standout, said Byers.

"What makes our food a little bit different is that our bread comes from Philadelphia. They tell me it's the water, but I don't know," Byers said. "But it absorbs very good."

►They hope to have the building at their East Main Street location ready for use as indoor seating this winter.

More food news:Father and daughter duo open New York-style gourmet hot dog stand in Boiling Springs

Larrio's Doggie Wagon

Larry Zani has been rolling through the Upstate with his hot dog stand Larrio's Doggie Wagon since the start of the pandemic. As of June 30, he's catering to the public's hot dog cravings full time.

►Zani cooks his hot dogs on a steam table custom made for his cart and uses fresh-baked buns from an Upstate baker in Greer. His menu includes a mix of hot dogs and brats, as well as double-layer nachos.

"The Guinness brat is very popular, especially with the pretzel buns that I'm able to get to serve with them," Zani said. "(The buns) pretty much melt in your mouth and it blends really well together."

► His favorite creation? The Pizza Pup is an all-beef hot dog topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara.

► A regular hot dog is $3 and can be topped with chili, cheese, onions, and whatever condiments you like for no extra charge. You can make it a meal for $5 and get chips and a drink.

"I love what I do and to put a smile on people's faces, so that's why I try to keep my prices where they're at," Zani said.

► Zani has set up throughout the Upstate, from Spartanburg to Fountain Inn. You can find where he'll be next on his Facebook page or by reaching out at 860-309-1368.

Photos:White Wine & Butter restaurant brings New Orleans style foods to downtown Greer

More food trucks to check out:

Y'all Hungry?

Samantha Swann covers food and restaurants in Spartanburg County. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her with your burning restaurant questions, recipes, and new dinner specials at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sameatsspartanburg.

Comments / 1

Related
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road at The Silos in Easley, SC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
EASLEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Tickets on sale for Greenville Country Music Fest

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The lineup has been announced and tickets are on sale for the Greenville Country Music Fest. The music fest will be held at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park beginning at noon on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. On Saturday, the main stage will...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Banana bread bakery with philanthropic edge opening West Greenville shop

GREENVILLE — Opening a bakery was Alexis Krcelic's childhood dream. She idolized television cooking personality Rachel Ray growing up and filmed her own pretend baking shows. Some of her earliest memories are of combining flour, water and chocolate chips in a bowl and asking her parents to try it. They eventually enrolled her in baking classes for children.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Local restaurants asked to feed people to fuel a local nonprofit

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Right now, Upstate restaurants are invited to register to participate in Dine Out For Mom. The 16th annual event is Thursday, Oct. 27. Restaurants are asked to donate 20% of proceeds from that day to Let There Be Mom. The goal of Let There Be Mom is to help moms and dads who are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses set up a legacy for their children. That includes leaving children gifts for milestones like high school graduation or their wedding, so the parent can still be there even if they are no longer physically there.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Good Food#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Chili Dog#Georgia Tech#Hot Dog#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Tacos#Fretwell June 24
FOX Carolina

Peach season is back in the Palmetto State

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The state of Georgia may be known as the “Peach State”, but Farmers here in the Palmetto State say our peaches are better. The summer staple fruit can be enjoyed in all types of ways including classics like cobblers and homemade ice cream to more unusual things like salsa and hot sauce.
GREER, SC
greenville.com

Greenville Breakfast Tours Now Available

Greenville’s culinary scene has gained national attention and is often cited for its great array of lunch and dinner destinations. In recent years opportunities to find equally unique and quality breakfast cafes have been added to the foundation of destinations that have served up consistent traditional selections for many years.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Dabo Swinney introduces new restaurant in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Dabo Swinney was on hand to debut Clemson’s newest restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Wednesday evening as a franchise partner with the Lousiana-based restaurant. The restaurant, which is expected to officially open in late fall, is located at 403 College Avenue in Clemson. That’s...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Rap music legends coming to Greenville for ‘West Fest’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary rappers are hitting the stage in Greenville this fall!. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced “West Fest” on Sep. 9 will feature Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs N Harmony. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Family forced to flee mold now on mission to return home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Brockinton family made the move from Florida to South Carolina in 2014, they knew the Sugar Creek neighborhood was exactly where they wanted to be. “It was our dream neighborhood,” Ashley Brockinton told FOX Carolina. “We were just really happy.”. After...
GREER, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville forecast: Timing for rain ahead

WYFF News 4 meteorologist Sydney Sullivan says temperatures are gradually creeping back up near 90 degrees Tuesday, but this is right on track for where the area should be this time of year. However, showers return by midweek. On Wednesday, expect a few isolated morning showers, but the bulk of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Pastor John Gray transferred to Atlanta medical center for treatment

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Pastor John Gray has been transferred to Atlanta for treatment after being hospitalized on Sunday for Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery. Spokesperson Anne Torres released the following statement Tuesday night:. "Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in...
ATLANTA, GA
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Bank on Woodruff Road robbed

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Wells Fargo on Woodruff Road in Greenville County in the Publix Shopping Center was robbed at gunpoint today, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They said a man with sandy blonde hair, wearing a black dress shirt, black pants and a black and white...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Twelve Mile Recreation Area Has One of the Nicest Beaches in the Upstate

Have you visited Twelve Mile Recreation Area, a Clemson City Park on Lake Hartwell? Grab the swimsuits and those inflatable tubes because local mom Liene brought her kids for swimming and found a park full of family-friendly amenities that make it a great spot to spend a summer day. Here’s why you should visit and what to expect!
CLEMSON, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
502
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy