Three new Spartanburg food trucks to check out this summer, list of familiar favorites

If you're looking for a quick bite this summer, look no further than your nearest food truck.

Spartanburg has seen an influx of new food trucks this summer, serving up some fun eats, from keto-friendly tacos to hot dogs that taste more like pizza than your ballpark standard.

These three new-to-the-area food trucks are ready to serve a crowd in Spartanburg this summer:

Lulu's Tacos

Lulu's Tacos owner Jen Pipes is fulfilling her dreams at Fretwell, serving up made-from-scratch tacos from a cute mini trailer named after her dog.

► Lulu's Taco had its grand opening at Fretwell June 24. Pipes had dreamed of owning a food truck for many years.

"(Fretwell) will be home base," Pipes said. "(Fretwell partner Laura Stille) knew my bucket list dream so she suggested to me to start it up since I had a place to stay."

►Pipes serves a small, easy-to-eat menu with beef, chicken, and black bean tacos, homemade chips and salsa, and quesadillas.

"I tried to be as authentic as I can with everything," Pipes said. "I use corn tortillas, and I make my own sauces and chips. Right now, it's a really small menu because I'm starting small and will eventually get bigger."

► One of her specialties? Her homemade taco shells made of crispy layers of cheese.

"It's a keto base and you can put whatever fillings you want in it,"

►Something else that might make the menu soon is dog treats, in honor of the business's namesake.

"I love my Lulu, so (I named it) Lulu's Tacos," Pipes said. "We want to make it as dog-friendly as possible."

Big Kahuna & Sons

Richard Byers and his son Darren Stone are serving up a tried-and-true menu of Philly cheesesteaks, pizzas, burgers and more from their food truck at 3024 E. Main St. in Spartanburg where they serve 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

►While the food truck isn't new, it's only been in Spartanburg for a few months. For more than 10 years, Big Kahuna has made the rounds and perfected its menu at the football games of some of the South's biggest colleges including Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

► Some of their most popular items include the Big Kahuna Burger, a double-stacked burger made with fresh ground beef patties. Others include Philly cheesesteaks, barbecue, which they sell as sandwiches and by the pint, and their chili dogs. But the menu also includes three additional burger varieties, as well as street tacos and nachos.

"The Philly's probably the number one in this area. We've sold more Phillys than anything so far," Stone said.

►Their bread is the standout, said Byers.

"What makes our food a little bit different is that our bread comes from Philadelphia. They tell me it's the water, but I don't know," Byers said. "But it absorbs very good."

►They hope to have the building at their East Main Street location ready for use as indoor seating this winter.

Larrio's Doggie Wagon

Larry Zani has been rolling through the Upstate with his hot dog stand Larrio's Doggie Wagon since the start of the pandemic. As of June 30, he's catering to the public's hot dog cravings full time.

►Zani cooks his hot dogs on a steam table custom made for his cart and uses fresh-baked buns from an Upstate baker in Greer. His menu includes a mix of hot dogs and brats, as well as double-layer nachos.

"The Guinness brat is very popular, especially with the pretzel buns that I'm able to get to serve with them," Zani said. "(The buns) pretty much melt in your mouth and it blends really well together."

► His favorite creation? The Pizza Pup is an all-beef hot dog topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara.

► A regular hot dog is $3 and can be topped with chili, cheese, onions, and whatever condiments you like for no extra charge. You can make it a meal for $5 and get chips and a drink.

"I love what I do and to put a smile on people's faces, so that's why I try to keep my prices where they're at," Zani said.

► Zani has set up throughout the Upstate, from Spartanburg to Fountain Inn. You can find where he'll be next on his Facebook page or by reaching out at 860-309-1368.

More food trucks to check out:

Y'all Hungry?

