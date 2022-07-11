ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a solution for the 70/63 interchange? MoDOT earmarks $140 million, seeks public input

By Kevin Graeler, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Motorists who long have loathed the traffic bottleneck at the connector of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63 in Columbia now have reason for optimism.

A project to reconfigure the 70/63 interchange was added to the Missouri Department of Transportation's 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Wednesday.

The construction will be completed as a design-build project, meaning the same contractor will be awarded the work to design and build the infrastructure.

The connector project is expected to cost approximately $140 million.

Preliminary design is scheduled for 2023 after the contract is awarded next June.

The interchange is the busiest in Columbia and frequented by truck drivers traveling across Missouri.

The plan is part of a list of projects moving forward in Boone County as part of MoDOT's "Improve I-70 Columbia" initiative led by a study team.

Motorists, nearby residents and business can access information and provide comments virtually or in person, MoDOT said in a news release. An online form for comments will be open from July 13 through July 31 at www.modot.org/improvei70Columbia.

An in-person public meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 21 at the Columbia Activities and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.

The open house will not feature a formal presentation.

"Attendees can stop by at any time during the meeting to view project materials and potential alternatives, as well as speak with the I-70 study team," MoDOT said. "Comment forms will be available for those wanting to provide feedback."

The team is identifying ways to improve the interstate as it crosses through Boone County, MoDOT said in the release. The section of I-70 under review covers 18 miles from just east of Route BB at Exit 115 to just east of Route Z at Exit 133.

"I-70 is a vital lifeline for moving people, goods and information across Missouri and beyond," MoDOT states on its website. "This interstate was constructed more than 50 years ago, and with the availability of additional federal and state funding, now is the time to make it fully functional for the demands of the 21st century. Outside of Kansas City and St. Louis, Columbia is the largest city along I-70 in the state."

In addition to the 70/63 connector, the study team is reviewing possible solutions at the following interstate crossings in Boone County, according to MoDOT:

  • Boone County routes J and O
  • U.S. Route 40
  • Stadium Boulevard
  • Business Loop 70
  • MO 163 (Providence Road)
  • MO 763 (Rangeline Road)
  • E. St. Charles Road
  • Boone County Route Z

The 2023-2027 STIP plan includes $49 million to improve pavement on 70 from Stadium to 63, slated to be awarded in 2025; and $11 million to improve pavement on 70 east of Route BB to Stadium and east of 63 to the Callaway County line, awarded in 2026.

The STIP also devotes about $21 million toward upgrading pedestrian facilities on State Highway 124 in Boone County to comply with the ADA Transition Plan and to address nonstandard ADA facilities in various counties in the MoDOT Central District.

About $14 million was approved for the planned interchange makeover at 63 and Grindstone Parkway. That project is scheduled for a bid request next year.

