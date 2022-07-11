Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

In 2022, Gov. Whitmer is making the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan’s history. LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects slated to begin this week in Berrien, Cheboygan, Lenawee, Mackinac, Manistee, Mecosta, Montcalm, Oakland, and Wayne counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects include the I-94 resurfacing project in Berrien County, preparation work for the I-75 repair and rebuilding project in Cheboygan County, the M-50 resurfacing and improvement project in Lenawee County, the US-2 Rebuilding Michigan Project in Mackinac County, the US-31/M-22 roundabout project in Manistee County, US-131 rebuilding in Mecosta County, M-91 Flat River bridge improvements in Montcalm County, I-96 Flex Route update in Oakland County and the next phase of work on I-275 Rebuilding Michigan Project in Wayne County. These investments are expected to support 7,838 jobs.

