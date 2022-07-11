ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott reopens Michigan baby formula plant after flooding

By Shauneen Miranda
Abbott's facility has now closed and reopened twice this year. The baby formula plant had previously closed in February because of bacterial contamination.

