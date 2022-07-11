ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strangulation charges for Linden man accused of choking woman

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Woodward Township, Pa. — An argument that escalated into physical violence ended after a man reportedly grabbed a woman by the throat and choked her.

Bucky Joe Wise of Linden allegedly grabbed the woman by throat, holding her for nearly 30 seconds as she couldn’t breathe, police said. The 45-year-old Wise also pushed a child down during the argument, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Stephen Schramm of PSP Montoursville.

The June 28 incident started in the evening when police said Wise arrived at the home near the 2000 block of Pine Run Road in Woodward Township. Wise began arguing with the woman and ripped a phone booster out of the wall, Schramm wrote.

The woman followed Wise out of the apartment after he pushed a child down and told him she was going to do the same thing to him, police said. Wise allegedly responded by grabbing the woman’s throat.

Wise is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 bail after being charged with second-degree felony strangulation, simple assault, and two counts of harassment during a preliminary arraignment. Wise is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Aug. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

