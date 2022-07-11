ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suella Braverman vows to take Britain out of European human rights court over Rwanda ruling

By Daniel Martin, Policy Editor For The Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Suella Braverman said the scuppering of Boris Johnson’s Rwanda flights proves the UK needs to withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights.

The Attorney General, who is standing to be Tory leader, said it was needed to ‘take back control of our borders’.

She wrote: ‘When people voted for Brexit, they expected us to take back control of our borders. It is unacceptable that a foreign court stopped the flight.

'The British people should be able to vote for their priorities and expect their government to carry them out.’

She added: ‘Obstructing lawful deportations by going to the ECHR... does nothing for public safety, or the wellbeing of the victims of people smugglers.’

Attorney General Suella Braverman has said the scuppering of Rwanda flights proves the UK needs to withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights

Last month the first flight due to take asylum seekers to Rwanda was cancelled last minute after intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.

Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country.

But the flight was stopped after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights led to fresh challenges in the UK courts.

The Attorney General was the first to declare her intention to stand as Conservative leader, the night before Mr Johnson announced his resignation.

Leaving the jurisdiction of the European Convention on Human Rights – and its court in Strasbourg – is key to her campaign.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Britain#Tory#British#Echr#African#Conservative
