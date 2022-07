Construction work is underway on one of the Austin area's largest projects: Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.'s $17 billion next-generation chipmaking facility in Taylor. Drone photos taken by the Austin Business Journal in late June show initial site work being done at the roughly 1,200-acre site for the project in Taylor, about 40 miles northeast of Austin. The facility is rising near the former intersection of County Roads 401 and 404 and is expected to be 6 million square feet when completed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO