Dihydroartemisinin regulates immune cell heterogeneity by triggering a cascade reaction of CDK and MAPK phosphorylation

Environmental crises, declining factor productivity, and shrinking natural resource is a threat to global agricultural sustainability. The task is much more daunting in the Indo-Gangetic northern plains of India, where depletion of the underground water table and erratic rains due to the changing climate pose a major challenge to agriculture. To address these challenges a field investigation was carried out during 2016"“2018 to test the efficacy of biopolymeric superabsorbent hydrogels namely Pusa Hydrogel (P-hydrogel: a semi-synthetic cellulose derivative-based product) and kaolin derivative of Pusa Hydrogel (K-hydrogel: semi-synthetic cellulose derivative) to assess their effect on crop and water productivity, soil moisture, root dynamics, and economics of soybean (Glycine max L.)"“wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) system under three irrigation regimes namely full irrigation, limited irrigation and rainfed. The results revealed that the full irrigation along with P-hydrogel led to enhanced grain yield, biomass yield, and water productivity (WP) of soybean (1.61"“10.5%, 2.2"“9.5%, and 2.15"“21.8%, respectively) and wheat (11.1"“18.3%, 12"“54% and 11.1"“13.1%, respectively) over control plots. Likewise, under water stressed plots of rainfed conditions with P-hydrogel exhibited 52.7 and 20.6% higher system yields (in terms of wheat equivalent yield) over control and other combinations during the respective study years. Whereas the magnitude of increase in system yield under limited irrigation with P-hydrogel was"‰~"‰15.1% and under full irrigation with P-hydrogel was 8.0"“19.4%. Plots treated with P-hydrogel retained 3.0"“5.0% higher soil moisture compared to no-hydrogel plots, while K-hydrogel treated plots held the lower moisture (4.0"“6.0%) than the control. In terms of profitability, full irrigation along with P-hydrogel plots registered 12.97% higher economic returns over control. The results suggested that P-hydrogel (2.5Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) reduces runoff water loss in full irrigation applied plots and retained more water, where loss of water is more thus reduces number of irrigations. Hence P-hydrogel with irrigation water is a viable option for sustainable production of soybean-wheat systems in the Indo-Gangetic plains of India and other similar eco-regions of the world.

