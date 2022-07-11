ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dihydroartemisinin regulates immune cell heterogeneity by triggering a cascade reaction of CDK and MAPK phosphorylation

By Qilong Li
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 222 (2022) Cite this article. Artemisinin (ART) and dihydroartemisinin (DHA), apart from their profound anti-malaria effect, can also beneficially modulate the host immune system; however, the underlying molecular mechanisms remain unclear. Here, we report that DHA selectively induced T-cell activation, with an...

Nature.com

Herpes simplex virus 1 infection on grey matter and general intelligence in severe mental illness

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are severe mental illnesses (SMI) linked to both genetic and environmental factors. Herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV1) is a common neurotropic pathogen which after the primary infection establishes latency with periodic reactivations. We hypothesized that the latent HSV1 infection is associated with brain structural abnormalities and cognitive impairment, especially in SMI. We included 420 adult patients with SMI (schizophrenia or bipolar spectrum) and 481 healthy controls. Circulating HSV1 immunoglobulin G concentrations were measured with immunoassays. We measured the total grey matter volume (TGMV), cortical, subcortical, cerebellar and regional cortical volumes based on T1-weighted MRI scans processed in FreeSurfer v6.0.0. Intelligence quotient (IQ) was assessed with the Wechsler Abbreviated Scale of Intelligence. Seropositive patients had significantly smaller TGMV than seronegative patients (642"‰cm3 and 654"‰cm3, respectively; p"‰="‰0.019) and lower IQ (104 and 107, respectively; p"‰="‰0.018). No TGMV or IQ differences were found between seropositive and seronegative healthy controls. Post-hoc analysis showed that (a) in both schizophrenia and bipolar spectrum, seropositive patients had similarly smaller TGMV than seronegative patients, whereas the HSV1-IQ association was driven by the schizophrenia spectrum group, and (b) among all patients, seropositivity was associated with smaller total cortical (p"‰="‰0.016), but not subcortical or cerebellar grey matter volumes, and with smaller left caudal middle frontal, precentral, lingual, middle temporal and banks of superior temporal sulcus regional cortical grey matter volumes. The results of this cross-sectional study indicate that HSV1 may be an environmental factor associated with brain structural abnormalities and cognitive impairment in SMI.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Effectiveness of tea tree oil versus chlorhexidine in the treatment of periodontal diseases: a systematic review

Background Plaque biofilm that adheres to tooth surfaces and gingiva is the main aetiology of periodontitis. Chlorhexidine (CHX) is considered as a gold standard anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis agent but it has side effects such as permanent staining of teeth and dysgeusia. Tea tree oil (TTO) is an essential oil extracted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia. Many studies have reported that TTO exerts strong antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral and anti-inflammatory activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of cardiovascular disease risk by plasma renin activity changes in patients with primary aldosteronism on mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist treatment

Primary aldosteronism (PA), the most common cause of endocrine arterial hypertension, is caused by autonomous hypersecretion of aldosterone from the adrenal glands. Plasma renin activity (PRA) is suppressed due to excessive mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) activation and volume expansion [1]. Patients with PA are at a higher risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events, heart [2, 3] and renal diseases [2, 4], diabetes mellitus, metabolic syndrome [2, 5], and reduced quality of life [6, 7] than patients with essential hypertension. These risks are independent of blood pressure elevation [8]. Treatment with MR antagonists (MRAs) is recommended for patients with bilateral PA and those with unilateral PA who are unwilling or unable to undergo adrenalectomy [9]. However, studies have shown that some patients with PA treated with MRAs have a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than essential hypertensive controls [10, 11]. An increase in PRA caused by MRA therapy may reflect sufficient antagonism of the MR [12, 13]. Hundemer et al. conducted a large cohort study assessing 602 patients with PA treated with MRAs and 41,853 age-matched patients with essential hypertension; they found that the risk of CVD in patients with PA who achieved unsuppressed renin levels (â‰¥1"‰ng/ml/h) with MRA treatment was comparable to that in patients with essential hypertension [10]. Thus, titration of MRA aimed at avoiding the suppression of renin activity may help improve CVD outcomes in patients with PA. However, very few large studies have focused on CVD outcomes and risk factors, including renin levels, in patients with PA receiving MRA treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic variations in methotrexate metabolic pathway genes influence methotrexate responses in rheumatoid arthritis patients in Malaysia

Methotrexate (MTX) is the most widely used disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Many studies have attempted to understand the genetic risk factors that affect the therapeutic outcomes in RA patients treated with MTX. Unlike other studies that focus on the populations of Caucasians, Indian and east Asian countries, this study investigated the impacts of six single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that are hypothesized to affect the outcomes of MTX treatment in Malaysian RA patients. A total of 647 RA patients from three ethnicities (NMalay"‰="‰153; NChinese"‰="‰326; NIndian"‰="‰168) who received MTX monotherapy (minimum 15Â mg per week) were sampled from three hospitals in Malaysia. SNPs were genotyped in patients using TaqMan real-time PCR assay. Data obtained were statistically analysed for the association between SNPs and MTX efficacy and toxicity. Analysis of all 647 RA patients indicated that none of the SNPs has influence on either MTX efficacy or MTX toxicity according to the Chi-square test and binary logistic regression. However, stratification by self-identified ancestries revealed that two out of six SNPs, ATIC C347G (rs2372536) (OR 0.5478, 95% CI 0.3396"“0.8835, p"‰="‰0.01321) and ATIC T675C (rs4673993) (OR 0.5247, 95% CI 0.3248"“0.8478, p"‰="‰0.008111), were significantly associated with MTX adequate response in RA patients with Malay ancestry (p"‰<"‰0.05). As for the MTX toxicity, no significant association was identified for any SNPs selected in this study. Taken all together, ATIC C347G and ATIC T675C can be further evaluated on their impact in MTX efficacy using larger ancestry-specific cohort, and also incorporating high-order gene"“gene and gene"“environment interactions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma associated immune-gene signature as a novo risk factor for clinical prognosis prediction in hepatocellular carcinoma

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAAD) has high mortality and a very poor prognosis. Both surgery and chemotherapy have a suboptimal therapeutic effect, and this caused a need to find new approaches such as immunotherapy. Therefore, it is essential to develop a new model to predict patient prognosis and facilitate early intervention. Our study screened out and validated the target molecules based on the TCGA-PAAD dataset. We established the risk signature using univariate and multivariate Cox regression analysis and used GSE62452 and GSE28735 to verify the accuracy and reliability of the model. Expanded application of PAAD-immune-related genes signature (-IRGS) on other datasets was conducted, and the corresponding nomograms were constructed. We also analyzed the correlation between immune-related cells/genes and potential treatments. Our research demonstrated that a high riskscore of PAAD-IRGS in patients with PAAD was correlated with poor overall survival, disease-specific survival and progression free interval. The same results were observed in patients with LIHC. The models constructed were confirmed to be accurate and reliable. We found various correlations between PAAD-IRGS and immune-related cells/genes, and the potential therapeutic agents. These findings indicate that PAAD-IRGS may be a promising indicator for prognosis and of the tumor-immune microenvironment status in PAAD.
CANCER
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Wideband RCS reduction due to plasma generated by radioactive nuclei for cylindrical object

Radar cross section reduction has been one of the most important research topics in recent years. Plasma-based stealth is a method of reducing the radar cross section, which dampens the electromagnetic waves and reduces the amount of return waves. In this paper, a coating of the radioactive nucleus \(^{241}{\mathrm{Am}}\) on the surface of the cylinder with a radius of 10 cm is considered and the range of the emitted alpha particles and the electron density generated in the air are obtained using the Geant4 code under standard temperature and pressure conditions. By finite element method solution, the radar cross section of the conductive cylindrical object has been simulated and extracted in the presence and absence of plasma created by alpha-particles. The obtained results show a reduction of 5"“8 dB \(\mathrm{m}^2\) in the radar cross section in the frequency range of 2"“12 GHz for specific activity source of 1 Ci/\(\mathrm{cm}^2\).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The genetic architecture of schizophrenia: review of large-scale genetic studies

Schizophrenia is a complex and often chronic psychiatric disorder with high heritability. Diagnosis of schizophrenia is still made clinically based on psychiatric symptoms; no diagnostic tests or biomarkers are available. Pathophysiology-based diagnostic scheme and treatments are also not available. Elucidation of the pathogenesis is needed for development of pathology-based diagnostics and treatments. In the past few decades, genetic research has made substantial advances in our understanding of the genetic architecture of schizophrenia. Rare copy number variations (CNVs) and rare single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) detected by whole-genome CNV analysis and whole-genome/-exome sequencing analysis have provided the great advances. Common single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) detected by large-scale genome-wide association studies have also provided important information. Large-scale genetic studies have been revealed that both rare and common genetic variants play crucial roles in this disorder. In this review, we focused on CNVs, SNVs, and SNPs, and discuss the latest research findings on the pathogenesis of schizophrenia based on these genetic variants. Rare variants with large effect sizes can provide mechanistic hypotheses. CRISPR-based genetics approaches and induced pluripotent stem cell technology can facilitate the functional analysis of these variants detected in patients with schizophrenia. Recent advances in long-read sequence technology are expected to detect variants that cannot be detected by short-read sequence technology. Various studies that bring together data from common variant and transcriptomic datasets provide biological insight. These new approaches will provide additional insight into the pathophysiology of schizophrenia and facilitate the development of pathology-based therapeutics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biopolymeric superabsorbent hydrogels enhance crop and water productivity of soybean"“wheat system in Indo-Gangetic plains of India

Environmental crises, declining factor productivity, and shrinking natural resource is a threat to global agricultural sustainability. The task is much more daunting in the Indo-Gangetic northern plains of India, where depletion of the underground water table and erratic rains due to the changing climate pose a major challenge to agriculture. To address these challenges a field investigation was carried out during 2016"“2018 to test the efficacy of biopolymeric superabsorbent hydrogels namely Pusa Hydrogel (P-hydrogel: a semi-synthetic cellulose derivative-based product) and kaolin derivative of Pusa Hydrogel (K-hydrogel: semi-synthetic cellulose derivative) to assess their effect on crop and water productivity, soil moisture, root dynamics, and economics of soybean (Glycine max L.)"“wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) system under three irrigation regimes namely full irrigation, limited irrigation and rainfed. The results revealed that the full irrigation along with P-hydrogel led to enhanced grain yield, biomass yield, and water productivity (WP) of soybean (1.61"“10.5%, 2.2"“9.5%, and 2.15"“21.8%, respectively) and wheat (11.1"“18.3%, 12"“54% and 11.1"“13.1%, respectively) over control plots. Likewise, under water stressed plots of rainfed conditions with P-hydrogel exhibited 52.7 and 20.6% higher system yields (in terms of wheat equivalent yield) over control and other combinations during the respective study years. Whereas the magnitude of increase in system yield under limited irrigation with P-hydrogel was"‰~"‰15.1% and under full irrigation with P-hydrogel was 8.0"“19.4%. Plots treated with P-hydrogel retained 3.0"“5.0% higher soil moisture compared to no-hydrogel plots, while K-hydrogel treated plots held the lower moisture (4.0"“6.0%) than the control. In terms of profitability, full irrigation along with P-hydrogel plots registered 12.97% higher economic returns over control. The results suggested that P-hydrogel (2.5Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) reduces runoff water loss in full irrigation applied plots and retained more water, where loss of water is more thus reduces number of irrigations. Hence P-hydrogel with irrigation water is a viable option for sustainable production of soybean-wheat systems in the Indo-Gangetic plains of India and other similar eco-regions of the world.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Integrating biomedical and clinical data with BioBank Japan

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Disease susceptibility and responsiveness to treatment vary among individuals. To understand this diversity, it is crucial to investigate clinical materials and information from large sets of individuals, such as data that can be obtained from biobanks. BioBank Japan is one of the largest biobanks in East Asia and has a complementary role to biobanks from other populations, such as the UK Biobank, given the presence of diverse ethnic variations.
WORLD
Nature.com

Editorial Expression of Concern: Numerical investigation of nanofluid flow using CFD and fuzzy-based particle swarm optimization

Editorial Expression of Concern to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00279-6, published online 25 October 2021. The Editors are issuing an editorial expression of concern to alert readers that this article shows indication of irregularities in authorship. Concerns have been raised about the expertise of some of the authors not matching the subject matter of this article. Authors provided explanations regarding addition of authors during submission process, but they did not sufficiently document contributions of all authors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Steering surface reconstruction of copper with electrolyte additives for CO electroreduction

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30819-1, published online 07 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the reference number used in the Fig. 5c did not match with that used in the legend. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dual solution framework for mixed convection flow of Maxwell nanofluid instigated by exponentially shrinking surface with thermal radiation

In the original version of this Article, Jae Dong ChungÂ was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Mathematics, Lahore Leads University, Lahore, Pakistan. The correct affiliation is listed below. 6. Department of Mechanical Engineering, Sejong University, Seoul 05006, Korea. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Mathematics, Huzhou University,...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Gain and isolation enhancement of a wideband MIMO antenna using metasurface for 5G sub-6Â GHz communication systems

In the original version of this Article, Mohamed S. Soliman was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Energy Engineering, Aswan University, Aswan, 81528, Egypt'. The correct affiliation is listed below. 4. Department of Electrical Engineering, College of Engineering, Taif University, PO Box 11099, Taif 21944, Saudi Arabia.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Structural neuroimaging measures and lifetime depression across levels of phenotyping in UK biobank

The Funding information section was missing from this article and should have read 'This work was funded by the Wellcome Trust (Reference 104036/Z/14/Z & 220857/Z/20/Z)'. Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK. Mathew A. Harris,Â Laura de Nooij,Â Miruna C. Barbu,Â Mark J. Adams,Â Xueyi Shen,Â Stephen M. Lawrie,Â...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Respiratory syncytial virus after the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic - what next?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infection. It is a large contributor to infant hospitalization and also has a substantial burden in older adults ("‰â‰¥"‰65 years). The non-pharmaceutical interventions that were introduced to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 have had a marked effect on the transmission of RSV, particularly its seasonality. Here, we consider the implications of these changes to RSV transmission for future prevention strategies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Responsiveness of the Italian version of the Pediatric Quality of Life Multidimensional Fatigue Scale in adult inpatients with obesity

This study aimed to evaluate the responsiveness of the Italian version of the Paediatric Quality of Life Inventory Multidimensional Fatigue Scale (PedsQL-MFS) to changes in BMI, fatigue and depressive symptoms in adult inpatients with obesity. 198 adults (81% female, mean age"‰="‰44.7Â years) with obesity completed the PedsQL-MFS, the Fatigue Severity Scale (FFS) and the Centre for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CESD) before and after completing a 3-week body weight reduction program. Internal responsiveness was measured via paired t-tests, standardized mean response (SMR) and Glass's delta (d). Changes in FFS, CESD and BMI were used as anchors to categorize participants as "improved", "unchanged" or "deteriorated". External Responsiveness was assessed by comparing mean post-intervention PedsQL-MFS scores across change groups, adjusting for pre-intervention PedsQL-MFS scores and in area-under-curve (AUC) analysis. PedsQL-MFS Total, Sleep/Rest Fatigue and Cognitive Fatigue scores demonstrated significant reductions in response to an established body weight reduction program. Post-intervention PedsQL-MFS scale scores were lower among those who had improved on the CESD and FSS than among those whose CESD and FSS scores had not significantly changed. There was no difference in PedsQL-MFS scale scores according to whether participants had reduced their BMI by at least 5%. AUC analyses indicated that change in PedsQL-MFS scores was somewhat more predictive of improvement in CESD than FSS scores. The Italian version of the PedsQL-MFS demonstrated both internal and external responsiveness. It appeared more sensitive to improvement than deterioration in fatigue symptoms and its sensitivity to deterioration in depressive symptoms and weight loss could not be evaluated in the present study as there was no reliable deterioration in CESD scores and weight loss was modest. Future studies should include a control group to assess the sensitivity of the PedsQL-MFS more thoroughly.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

