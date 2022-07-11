ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Fire breaks out on border of Berkeley, Oakland

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQ5e3_0gb3UQQC00

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland and Berkeley Fire Departments are on the scene of a brush fire on the border of Berkeley and Oakland, according to a tweet posted by the Oakland Firefighters account Sunday afternoon.

KRON On is streaming live now

The tweet from Oakland Firefighters notes that this is a 2-alarm fire between Stonewall & Claremont, and a structure is involved. The Berkeley Firefighters account also tweeted that units are on scene coordinating the fire attack.

Air District issues air quality advisory for Bay Area Monday, July 11

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Developer Evicts More Than a Dozen Mostly Senior Citizen Houseboat Residents from South San Francisco Marina

The 14 "liveaboard" residents of the South San Francisco Oyster Cove Marina were offered a $10,000 relocation fee — but only if they agreed to leave within two weeks. Our view of Bay Area houseboat living is usually limited by what we see in Sausalito, where ramshackle aging hippie vessels sit alongside $3 million luxury houseboats. But down in South San Francisco at the Oyster Cove Marina, you do not have those multimillion-dollar luxury boats in the mix.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire responds to second fire in Solano County

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a brush fire near Interstate-80 and Lynch Road in Cordelia on Wednesday afternoon, dubbed the Red Fire. It is approximately two acres in size and is 50% contained, Cal Fire said. It was the second fire that broke out in Solano...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

1 man killed, 2 women injured in shooting near Oakland's Fox Theater

One man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting near Oakland's Uptown neighborhood near the Fox Theater early Wednesday morning, officials said. The shots were fired just before 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of 19th Street, between Broadway and Telegraph avenues, about a block from the 19th Street BART station, the Oakland Police Department said.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Berkeley#Berkeley Fire Departments#Oakland Firefighters#Stonewall Claremont#Berkeley Firefighters#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

One person dead after Berkeley boat fire

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a boat caught on fire in Berkeley around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, police announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the water near Marina Boulevard and Virginia Street where first responders pulled a male subject out of the water. The...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Storm drain covers disappearing in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Watch where you step in Vallejo. The Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District said metal storm drain covers are “disappearing” around the city. Water district officials said an unidentified thief has been stealing storm drain grates and leaving several drains exposed. “Please watch your...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday

OAKLAND (KRON) – One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting early Wednesday in the area of Broadway and Telegraph Avenue in downtown Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting was just before 1:30 a.m., the department reported. Officers received a ShotSpotter Activation. “Upon arrival, officers located a shooting scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

6 arrested in beating death outside Bay Area laundromat

HAYWARD (BCN) Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday. A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Truck Overturns in San Francisco, Spilling Debris Onto Street

A truck overturned on a San Francisco street Wednesday morning, spilling its contents onto the pavement and forcing authorities to shut down the road to clean up the mess. The truck overturned in the area of Mansell Street and San Bruno Avenue, which is located in the city's Portola neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Overnight grass fire near Pinole contained

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire spread quickly early Thursday near Castro Ranch Road and Alhambra Road, southeast of Pinole, before it was ultimately contained, the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District has told KRON4. Video obtained by KRON4 showed large flames. The fire was first reported at 3:45 a.m. and was contained by 4:30 […]
PINOLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

3,400 PG&E Customers Without Power in Brentwood

At 12:01 pm Wednesday, more than 3,400 PG&E customers were without power after a transformer was damaged knocking out power to areas around Balfour Road near Brentwood Blvd in the City of Brentwood. According to PG&E, 3,400 were without power with full restoration by 5:00 pm. Contra Costa County Fire...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Danville crash closes stretch of NB Crow Canyon Road

DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — A collision Wednesday evening has closed northbound Crow Canyon Road between Center Way and Camino Tassajara in Danville, police said. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police said in an advisory about 8 p.m. No other information about the wreck was immediately available.
DANVILLE, CA
oaklandside.org

Hells Angels want to hold Sonny Barger memorial service at Oakland Coliseum

The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club wants to have one last ride in East Oakland for Sonny Barger, the founder of the Oakland chapter who died two weeks ago at age 83. The club has requested to hold Barger’s memorial service at the Oakland Coliseum complex, a few miles away from the Foothill Boulevard clubhouse where he founded perhaps the most influential chapter of what would become an international organization of outlaw bikers.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy