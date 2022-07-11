Fire breaks out on border of Berkeley, Oakland
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland and Berkeley Fire Departments are on the scene of a brush fire on the border of Berkeley and Oakland, according to a tweet posted by the Oakland Firefighters account Sunday afternoon.
The tweet from Oakland Firefighters notes that this is a 2-alarm fire between Stonewall & Claremont, and a structure is involved. The Berkeley Firefighters account also tweeted that units are on scene coordinating the fire attack.Air District issues air quality advisory for Bay Area Monday, July 11
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
