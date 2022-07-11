Father, 3 children missing out of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 27-year-old man and his three young children.

Kyle Moorman and his three children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, were last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, in the 1000 block of S. Sherman Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD missing persons detectives described Kyle Moorman as 5’10”, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Kyran Holland is described as 2’6″, 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, Kyannah Holland is 2’0″, 15 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and Kyle Moorman II is 3’7″, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Photos of the family members can be seen below.

Kyran Holland

Kyle Moorman II

Kyannah Holland

Family photo

Kyle Moorman Photos provided by IMPD

Kyran was last seen wearing a diaper and striped shirt, detectives said, while Kyannah was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

According to police, there are no additional clothing descriptions of the missing family and at least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

Anyone with information on any of these people’s locations is encouraged to call 911.

FOX59 spoke with family and friends helping search for Moorman and his children Sunday near the White River. One family member indicated that this is very out of the ordinary for Kyle.

“He does go fishing… so we didn’t think anything of it,” Natasha Hayes said. “We didn’t hear anything from him on Thursday. His phone has been off since 1 a.m. Thursday morning.”

Hayes and other family members said that Moorman is close with his siblings and family in general and that he is in contact with them most days.

“This is not like him,” she said. “He would not let us worry like that, not when he’s got all three of the babies. My grandson has to take medicine, he has a chronic cough with asthma.”

Family members added that Moorman does not have a lot of money and drove a black 2009 four-door Saab with a donut on one wheel.

