ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Neighbor says shooting of off-duty police officer is unsettling in quiet neighborhood

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVGFQ_0gb3TbDW00

Neighbor says shooting of off-duty police officer is unsettling in quiet neighborhood 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 24 hours after an off-duty officer was shot Claretta Hobbs took the crime scene tape off her Beverly home.

It happened Saturday morning near Artesian and 104th, which she calls a quiet neighborhood.

"Right outside my house," Hobbs said.

She is unsettled now, but originally she had no idea the shooting happened right outside her home.

"I did hear something early Saturday morning, shortly after 2 a.m. I heard what I thought were firecrackers because people are still celebrating from the holiday.

But then she looked out her window and saw several shell casings.

"It had to be at least 16 or 17 different of those yellow stand up markers. It was quite a few," she said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an off-duty police officer was shot in the back during an argument outside a bar. A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden.

Neighboring businesses say Golden walked down the alley and then past Hobbs' home before the shooting, which was also within feet of Ald. Matt O'Shea's office.

"Just another example of how out of control crime is in our city and in our community, which is a very safe community. We don't see this," O'Shea said.

He said a bullet hit the officer's spine and lodged in his chest, and he is in serious but stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

"He has a very long and difficult road ahead of him," O'Shea said.

O'Shea said Golden is a U.S. Army veteran and comes from a family of officers. He is a third generation officer with the Chicago Police Department.

One person is being questioned by police.

Comments / 36

EARTH HUMAN
3d ago

learn that it doesn't matter what neighborhood you live in! crime happens everywhere

Reply
12
Charles.
3d ago

Careful who you’re arguing with, you may get the last word but they’ll get the last shot

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Vigil planned for Chicago police officer left paralyzed after a shooting outside Beverly bar

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A prayer vigil is planned for Thursday for a Chicago police officer left paralyzed after a shooting outside a bar in Beverly.The vigil will be held at St. Rita High School, where officer Danny Golden, 32, graduated from along with several of his family members. So this is St. Rita's way of supporting him after such a life-changing and senseless shooting.Prosecutors have said Golden and his brother were at a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning, when a fight broke out between several people. Surveillance video both inside and outside the bar showed Golden, who was off duty at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD officer shot in Beverly surrounded by friends, family outside hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty officer shot in the back while trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly Saturday morning is showing signs of encouragement. Chicago police officer Dan Golden is seen smiling with friends and family in pictures posted on Facebook. Officer Golden is paralyzed from the waist down. He remains hospitalized at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Three men involved in the fight are now charged and are being held without bond.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Family of Jemel Roberson, security guard shot dead by Midlothian officer, receives $7.5M settlement

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) -- More than three years after security guard Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a south suburban police officer, the family has settled with Midlothian police for more than $7 million. Roberson's mother told CBS 2's Jermont Terry Wednesday that money won't stop her fight for justice. Roberson, 26, was working at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins on Nov. 11, 2018, when shots were fired after a fight broke out inside the club. Midlothian police Officer Ian Covey was among the officers who responded to the shooting, and he shot Roberson as the security guard was...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer caught on camera hitting activist during Columbus statue protest resigns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police office caught on camera hitting an activist during a protest in July 2020 has resigned. Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. But he instead has quit. The video was taken at a protest that turned violent in which demonstrators tried to pull down the now-off-display Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. It shows Jovanovich approach activist Miracle Boyd and hit her cellphone from her hand. The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen boy, girl shot and wounded on West Town porch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot and wounded on the front porch of a home in West Town Wednesday evening. At 4:18 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on the front porch of a home in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue when someone came up and shot them both, police said. The girl was shot in the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the boy was shot in the left foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Both were reported in good condition. Area Five detectives are investigating.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Veteran#Violent Crime#Neighbor#Artesian
CBS Chicago

Parents who lost kids to gun violence say police Supt. David Brown walked out on meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced charges Wednesday in a high-profile shooting last month that ended with an officer struck in the head, and afterward, Brown met with the families of gun violence victims. But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the families said the announcement did not go as planned. They accused the superintendent of walking out of the meeting early.  The journey for justice has begun for Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop punched by offender in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was punched by an offender in the Loop Wednesday night, police said. The incident happened in the 800 block of South Michigan. The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital. The officer was taken to Northwestern Hospital. This is a developing story, check back for...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month. Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then forced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man arrested after trying to steal CTA bus on the Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after trying to drive away in a CTA bus Wednesday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood. The 36-year-old entered a bus just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road and attempted to drive away but was unsuccessful, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy